The Goddess Of Dance

WestViews News September 27, 2023 2 1 min read

By Prakhar Bajpai

Meet my goddess of dance, one in a million, iconic GURUMA VIJA VETRA. Age is just a number and this has been proven by her. Vija lives in the West Village, New York . Dance for her is breathing and meditation. She is known for doing classical Indian dance form. She knows other various kinds of dance form also, and danced in almost every city in the world from Delhi to New York to Sidney to London and many more. Recently she gave her 2 hour dance performances in Riga, Latvia at the age of 100. She has also appeared on the American TV show Mister Rogers neighborhood.. 

Her native country is Latvia and wherever she goes she brings the taste of Latvia and India with her. In fact, she is great daughter of India and Latvia and great pride of New York, USA. She has great love for her country Latvia in her heart. Her life is full of struggle and she has seen wars in her early childhood but like a true warrior she has come out as a winner who follows her passion for dance and became greatest dancer. She is the one who made her dream come to reality through self-education, discipline and courage.  She is the biggest source inspiration for many around the world. She knows 8 different languages and she always conveys her message to youth that: never grow up, always be like a child who wants to learn something new in life. Her life is a great source of motivation and inspiration and will guide the world forever. She is the most humble person I have ever met in my life. It is truly said tha:t where there is will there is way “

