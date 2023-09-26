West Village Locals

Text and photos by Rose Hartman

As a long-time west Villager (a resident from 1963), I have seen many changes (real estate boom that seems to have no end, exclusive boutiques and shops, the disappearance of mom-and pop shops), but the one consistent feature is the beauty of the Area, the civility, the very human scale, cobble-stoned streets, and charming, intimate cafes.

It is little wonder that the west village has attracted international notables: actors, artists, designers, and restauranteurs who are able to relax in a neighborhood of tree-lined streets free from the prying eyes of the paparazzi.

Sarah Jessica Parker

Christy Turlington and Michael Kors

Julianne Moore

Lou Reed