DONATE HERE
Neighborhood

West Village Locals

WestViews News September 26, 2023 0 29 sec read

Text and photos by Rose Hartman

As a long-time west Villager (a resident from 1963), I have seen many changes (real estate boom that seems to have no end, exclusive boutiques and shops, the disappearance of mom-and pop shops), but the one consistent feature is the beauty of the Area, the civility, the very human scale, cobble-stoned streets, and charming, intimate cafes.

It is little wonder that the west village has attracted international notables: actors, artists, designers, and restauranteurs who are able to relax in a neighborhood of tree-lined streets free from the prying eyes of the paparazzi.

www.rosehartman.com

Sarah Jessica Parker

Christy Turlington and Michael Kors
Julianne Moore
Lou Reed

WestViews News

View More Posts

Leave a Reply

THE FLUFFY MAFIA OF CENTRAL PARK

By Lydia DesRoche The Fluffy Mafia is a group of fluffy dogs who hang out together in Central Park.   I named them the Fluffy Mafia […]

September 27, 2023 0 3 min read

Interview with Writer : Instructor Nancy Davidoff Kelton

By Russell Saray Nancy Davidoff Kelton, my writing instructor at The New School for Social Research and now in her advanced private workshop, insists her […]

September 25, 2023 0 2 min read

NY Copy, Print and Ship Center is the Real Deal

By Matthew Collins, Architectural Editor-at-Large In 1992, inspired by his difficulty finding a copy store nearby his East Village home that could enlarge his wedding […]

September 27, 2023 0 2 min read

Master Puppeteer Ralph Lee; his HALLOWED Legacy at its inception

By Robert Reiss Ralph Lee b. 1935, d. 2023 On one particular October 31 it was during my late afternoon visit in the Westbeth Home […]

September 25, 2023 0 1 min read