Joel Gordon : Digital Art Calla Lilies

WestViews News September 25, 2023 0 32 sec read

By Joel Gordon

Photographic series of digital computer art from an image of Calla Lilies

 © Joel Gordon 2023 – All rights reserved
Puzzle in my mind. When I find an image or photo I ask  myself how can I best use it. 

Will it be the first piece in the puzzle? 

Or will it stand alone.

Using Photoshop creating a series of digital computer art from the first piece of the puzzle. 

Five or more layers were used to enhance, alter, manipulate the image, creating an abstract  surrealistic mirrored symmetry. Blue Sky and Clouds layer were added. 

This process can take a few or several hours to complete.

