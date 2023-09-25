FDA Approves Remdesivir in Kidney Patients after Failed Trial

Action added to Long List of Pandemic Regulatory Malfeasance

By Peter A. McCullough, MD, MPH

In a move that defies all regulatory convention, the U.S. Food and Drug Administration (FDA) approved a supplemental new drug application (sNDA) for the use of Veklury® (remdesivir) in COVID-19 patients with severe renal impairment, including those on dialysis. With this approval, Veklury is now the first and only approved antiviral COVID-19 treatment that can be used across all stages of renal disease but has no efficacy data to support its administration.

About GS-US-540-5912 (REDPINE)

Gilead conducted a Phase 3, randomized, double-blind, placebo-

controlled, parallel-group, multicenter study (REDPINE) evaluating the

efficacy and safety of Veklury in patients with severely reduced kidney

function who are hospitalized with COVID-19. The trial enrolled 243

hospitalized adult participants with confirmed COVID-19 and renal

impairment who were randomized in a 2:1 manner to receive Veklury

(n=163) or placebo (n=80), in addition to standard of care, and were

stratified by ESKD, high-flow oxygen requirement, and region (US vs.

ex-US). The study closed prematurely due to feasibility issues and was

underpowered to assess for efficacy because of lower-than-expected

enrollment. No new safety signals were observed in the study and no

additional adverse reactions to Veklury were identified in 163

hospitalized patients with confirmed COVID-19 and acute kidney iniurv

(AKI) (n=60), CKD (eGFR <30 mL/minute) (n=44) or ESKD (eGFR <15

mL/minute) requiring hemodialysis (n=59) receiving Veklury for up to 5

days.

The phase 3 REDPINE trial failed to recruit sufficient subjects to assess efficacy. Instead of properly rejecting the application, the FDA went ahead and approved the drug with insufficient safety and efficacy data. The drug has struggled in recent years as patients commonly decline the antiviral since the November, 2020, WHO warning against inpatient use. Remdesivir can cause both kidney injury and liver damage, thus with no mortality benefit, many believe it should not be used.