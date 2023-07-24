The Five Boroughs’ Pool Cool

By Alexander Allen

As we continue to go through the dog days of summer, here in NYC, an awesome way to stay cool is by taking a dip in one of New York City’s premier pools.

We’ve all seen the lists of the best pools in NYC. However, I’ve yet to see a list that includes all five boroughs, until now. Enjoy! Grab the crew, your family, or go solo. Why not make staying cool this summer an adventure, by visiting all of the below listed swanky and/or private swimming pools. Feel free to share your experience(s) with me at @AlexanderAllenSTYLE on Instagram and Threads. I would love to see it. I’ll repost you, as well. Lastly, make sure to subscribe to West View News for more ways to enjoy the Greenwich Village and beyond.

BROOKLYN

I’ve been a member of Soho House since the early 2000s. DUMBO House is Soho House’s third New York City club, my favorite amongst the three, and it’s truly my number one pick for the best pool in Brooklyn. Located in Dumbo, Brooklyn, between the Manhattan and Brooklyn Bridges, this private membership club’s outdoor, rooftop pool, offers the most stunning panoramic views of the New York skyline, that this native New Yorker has seen, to date. UNMATCHED!

https://www.sohohouse.com/en-us/houses/dumbo-house

QUEENS

I made my first visit to the TWA Hotel in December 2019 for a NYE party. In March 2020, I had my first stay there. It’s an awesome hotel, exhibit, and experience. The outdoor, heated, infinity pool in the winter was a first. It felt great once I was in the water, but getting in and getting out…BRRR! The pool, whether in the winter and/or during the summertime, has all the makings for unforgettable memories. AWESOME!





https://www.twahotel.com/thepoolbar

MANHATTAN

Soho House, the first of their three clubs, opened in 2003, in the Meatpacking District. I have countless memories here. This is the OG of exclusive, outdoor, rooftop pools in the city. It still remains as one of New York City’s perennial it spots. Especially, poolside during the summer. ICONIC!

https://www.sohohouse.com/en-us/houses/soho-house-new-york?utm_source=google&utm_medium=organic&utm_campaign=googlemybusiness

Equinox Hudson Yards, the 60,000 square-foot luxury destination, spans two levels and offers a 15,000 square-foot pool and sundeck. On those days, when all you want to do is stay in the pool, this gets my top recommendation. FAB!

https://www.equinox.com/clubs/new-york/midtown/hudsonyards

Swim a few laps of luxury at the Baccarat Hotel, the luxurious five-star hotel, which offers a 55-foot indoor pool and outdoor terrace. With its 5-Diamond certification, countless awards and favorable editorial reviews, this top tier hotel has any and every amenity that a privileged guest may ask for. LUXE!

https://us.baccarat.com/en/lob-hotel/

BRONX

The Club of Riverdale is a premier athletic and social club for the entire family. It was established in 1993 and grew from 40,000 square feet to its current 140,000 square feet facility. The indoor swimming pool with a beautiful outdoor deck and grill are one of the many amenities this club has to offer its members. QUALITY!

https://www.tcr-nyc.com/

STATEN ISLAND

JCC of Staten Island The Jewish Community Center of Staten Island was founded in 1929 with the goal of creating a home for the Jewish community. Overtime, that mission has expanded to include not only the Jewish community, but the entirety of Staten Island. Their cool outdoor pool, with an attached water slide, is open to the Summer Swim Club and WellPro members only. FUN!

https://www.sijcc.org/ssc.html