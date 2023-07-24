DONATE HERE
Opinion

The 10 Commandments of Pet Ownership

WestViews News July 24, 2023 0 31 sec read

By Robert Shapiro

Thou shalt spay and neuter thy pet

If thou hast no money for vet care, thou shalt not own a pet

Thou shalt learn how to train thy canine so that thou willst not dump it if it isn’t housebroken 

Thou shalt not declaw thy feline

Thou shalt keep thy feline indoors so as to avoid feline leukemia and protect native birds

Thou shalt not keep a single kitten lest it grow up less friendly and less healthy

Thou shalt walk thy dog at least thrice a day, including an hour of exercise

Thou shalt brush or groom thy pet often, to prevent matting and rashes

Thou shalt train with rewards rather than punishment

WestViews News

View More Posts

Leave a Reply

The Youth Of My Of My Old Age

By Penny Arcade Being over the age of 70 is full of surprises. For one thing you end up reliving everything you went thru from […]

July 22, 2023 0 2 min read

The Summer of (Not) Dating

By Avery L. Dating in New York City has always been a contentious topic. From times even before Sex and the City’s Carrie Bradshaw revealed […]

July 22, 2023 0 2 min read

To the Editor

To the Editor: I want to thank you for your continuing series of articles concerning the health dangers and accounting opacity inherent to so-called Smart […]

July 21, 2023 0 4 min read

Gary Null Progressive Action List

By Gary Null, Updated May 11, 2023 Over the years, Gary has compiled a list of prominent issues and challenges that require urgent attention at […]

June 20, 2023 1 3 min read