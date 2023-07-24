The 10 Commandments of Pet Ownership

By Robert Shapiro

Thou shalt spay and neuter thy pet

If thou hast no money for vet care, thou shalt not own a pet

Thou shalt learn how to train thy canine so that thou willst not dump it if it isn’t housebroken

Thou shalt not declaw thy feline

Thou shalt keep thy feline indoors so as to avoid feline leukemia and protect native birds

Thou shalt not keep a single kitten lest it grow up less friendly and less healthy

Thou shalt walk thy dog at least thrice a day, including an hour of exercise

Thou shalt brush or groom thy pet often, to prevent matting and rashes

Thou shalt train with rewards rather than punishment