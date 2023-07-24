Knit & Needle

By Kiana Malekzadeh

Proud to be a part of a tight knit (pun intended) community, you can find West Village Knit and Needle in the heart of the West Village on West 10th Street between Bleecker and Hudson.

WVKN has created a space that strives to celebrate and honor all things fiber arts. As a former owner of a contemporary art gallery, Kiana Malekzadeh, the owner of WVKN, wanted to bring in the same energy and reverence. But most importantly, to create a space that welcomes any and everybody who is a part of, or would like to join the fiber arts community. Open every day, WVKN offers assistance with the origination and execution of any knitting, crocheting or needlepoint project. Find yourself in a yarn or needlepoint emergency? Stop in any day and they are happy to provide you with guidance. Looking to learn a new skill? They have weekly classes that range from introductory to advanced.

WVKN focuses on yarns that are socially and environmentally conscious. They carry a variety of independent yarn dyers that are mostly GOT certified, knitting and crochet notions, and rotate their selection frequently.

Representing 64 different artists, their hand painted needlepoint canvas selection is plentiful, with new artwork arriving weekly along with a monthly trunk show. Honoring the variety of life, they choose all different types of topics and artwork ranging from classic designs to ‘tongue in cheek’ motifs. They also provide a range of needlepoint threads that work for their array of canvases.

Most importantly, West Village Knit and Needle aims to provide a warm and encouraging environment for all who step into the shop, inspiring creativity and fiber art expression!

https://www.wvknitandneedle.com