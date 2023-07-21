“Open Streets” – Beware the Heckler’s Veto

Sandy R. and Shannon Phipps

NYC Access for All

After three years of living with hardship and being made invisible, on April 24, 2023, twelve brave New Yorkers from Brooklyn, Manhattan and Queens filed a lawsuit against the City of New York for ADA (Americans with Disabilities Act) violations on “Open Streets.” Charles v New York City

NYC Council’s “Open Streets” program, implemented in April 2020 by the NYC Department of Transportation, was intended to promote safety but has resulted in a disregard for the rights of residents, businesses, and particularly the senior and the disabled population.

Elderly man tries move barricade gate on Willoughby.

Photo credit: NYC Access For All

These appropriated “rights” are being hailed as a triumph while overriding the rights of drivers, equal access for the disabled, and the right to live without excessive noise pollution from Open Street and Plaza events. These “community” events disrupt the quality of life for residents living on designated streets.

The “Open Streets” movement empowers a minority of New Yorkers to dictate how public spaces are used, effectively institutionalizing the heckler’s veto. Less than 1% of bicycle commuters are given the authority to dictate how the remaining 99% of New Yorkers should navigate their own city streets and neighborhoods.

In reality, these “Open Streets” rights impede timely emergency access for fire and medical services, violate equal protection access laws for the disabled, bypass environmental impact studies, disregard community board participation, and undermine residents’ right to self-determination. The movement exploits slanted surveys and exclusive online and social network communication to dominate public thoroughfares in a quasi-authoritarian manner.

Adding insult to injury, the arrogant hecklers who champion pedestrian safety conveniently ignore the dangers posed by motorized alternate micro-transit vehicles such as e-bikes, e-scooters, and motorcycles speeding on sidewalks and running red lights without licenses or insurance. Pedestrians are endangered by these law-breaking riders, who remain unaccountable for their actions.

The de facto hecklers’ “war on cars,” regardless of its merits, has been fueled by a self-entitled faction of bikers and endorsed by Silicon Valley and Wall Street investors. These ride-share and app companies benefit from the promotion of this holier-than-thou rhetoric while exerting disproportionate influence on legislators and the administration. Their actions harm the general public.

It is time to expose these bullies for the damage they cause through the closure of streets by the NYC Department of Transportation. The strident hecklers who demagogue and veto those who oppose their agenda must be called out for their actions.

NYC Access for All is a non-profit advocating for the civil rights of seniors and people with disabilities who have been discriminated against by the City of New York via closed streets. 3.5 million New Yorkers are over the age of 65 and 11% of NYC residents have a disability. Brooklyn and Queens are home to the largest senior populations in New York State. Closed streets are designed to limit or fully exclude vehicle access on commercial and residential streets. Hundreds-of-thousands of people with mobility needs utilize cars, para-transit, buses and car services in order to lead independent lives. Seeking to have their right to access public spaces restored, petitioners demand freedom to move to and from destinations, to live life independently without harassment or being policed by DOT third-party partners, volunteers, or Transportation Alternative activists.