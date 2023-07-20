Save Our Century Old Garden

By George Capsis

Through the years I have only caught glimpses of the Elizabeth Street Garden as I biked past.

I was surprised to see wooden Corinthian columns resting on their sides and later learned it had been an architectural depot of sorts for the historic buildings in the city.

My real surprise came when I recently saw photos looking down on the park itself. The garden is an antique, that took a century to evolve.

It would be an outrage to rip up this beautiful, historic, and mature garden to build a few senior apartments.

ESG Poetry event in partnership with McNally Jackson Bookstore.

ESG volunteers at the front greeting table.

Movie night at the garden.