Congestion Pricing — a FONSI fit for “The Fonz”

By "Sid E. Walker" P.E.



(This is the third in an occasional series on Congestion Pricing by “Sid E. Walker”. The first article, “The MTA Steps on the Congestion Fundraising Accelerator”, appeared in last October’s issue, and highlighted the degree to which NYCDOT actually creates the congestion off of which the MTA hopes to fundraise. The second, “KHAAAAN!-gestion Pricing Jumps to Warp Drive” appeared last month and focused on impacts to in-zone residents.)

The Fonsi and the Drive to Implement

To paraphrase Arthur “Fonzie” Fonzarelli, “Yo! Start up my hike.” Happy Days are definitely NOT here.

On June 26, the Metropolitan Transportation Authority (MTA)’s Congestion Pricing Plan, officially titled “Manhattan Central Business District Tolling” (CBD), picked up key final federal approval with issuance of a Finding of No Significant Impact (FONSI) by the Federal Highway Administration (FHWA).

This, following a pointless pro forma 30-day public comment window on the Environmental Assessment (EA) itself.

This critical milestone now allows the MTA’s 6-person Transportation Mobility Review Board (TMRB) to set tolling amounts and hours, widely speculated to be in the range of $5 to $23 per vehicle, to be charged no more than once per day.

Most importantly for the survival of the plan as it stands, the TMRB will recommend to the full MTA board what kinds of discounts New Jersey commuters using the Lincoln or Holland Tunnels — but implicitly not in-zone residents — will get off of the nominal congestion zone toll. Speculation is that tunnel users might only be charged the increment over the PANYNJ tunnel toll, unless they stay on West Street, in which case they get a free “bypass” in the anticipation they will be soon leaving Manhattan rather than clogging the Zone.

But to read Governor Hochul’s press release is to witness a parade of fawning state and city elected officials and political organizations, including Transportation Alternatives (TA) and their utterly infiltrated / captured NYCDOT, outdoing each other to celebrate the congestion pricing plan AS IS.

As if the plan could not possibly be problematic, let alone improved. Even if that takes minor amendments to the 2019 NYS legislation, specifically re “Route 9A” and in-zone residents (…other than those making under $60k/year and who own cars that get tolled and who pay enough state taxes to reflect a credit. How many of the half-million zone residents will that apply to? Half a handful, at best.)

New Jersey — Not Happy

Meanwhile, across the Hudson, New Jersey’s Senator Menendez and Congressmen Gottheimer and Pascrell have called it a “cash grab” and accuse the FHWA and US DOT of not engaging with their commuter-laden state. Governor Murphy said his state’s concerns were never addressed by the FHWA, and called the MTA a “financially ailing agency.” Some NJ elected officials are even threatening legal action.

In-Zone Residents — REALLY Not Happy

As detailed in WestView News’ prior article, the current plan will be onerous on in-zone residents. Starting with zero discount for residents (as opposed to the lauded London plan, which gives in-zone residents a 90% discount). Hence, “Driveway Tax” on the misfortunate few: one in every 18 NYC residents who, same as non-zone NYC residents, would have to pay the Congestion Fee, albeit just once per day.

In-zone residents not catching a break is a deal-breaker for the locals.

Per one neighbor in West Village Houses:

“Our neighborhood is NOT in a commercial district, no more than the Upper East Side or Upper West Side, so why are we included in the congestion pricing zone while they are not? In fairness, we should be accorded the same carveout as other residential neighborhoods [i.e., UES and UWS], or, barring that, all residents of the zone should be exempt. We need our Community Board [2] to stand up for our community.”

E-ZPass and AI

Major correction to the previous “KHAAAAN!-gestion…”article: There will NOT be E-ZPass gantries on eastbound streets off of West Street. (WVN regrets the error.)

Rather, as per MTA, there will be a network of E-ZPass readers clustered near the Holland and Lincoln Tunnel exits, and a few scattered readers along West Street and elsewhere. (See accompanying graphics.)

The MTA will be using an “algorithm” to determine which vehicles skirted the Zone and which actually entered and stayed in it. In this case, feel free to think of the algorithm as AI — “Anti-Congestion Intelligence.”

If you live in Battery Park City, surprise! You too live in the (cough) Central Business District; only “9A”, i.e. West Street, is excluded per the 2019 legislation. We aren’t sure how the algorithm will treat them, but we hope the MTA does the right thing here.

Tran$portation Alternative$

Our previous article mentioned congestion pricing evangelist / analyst — and Transportation Alternatives (TA) co-founder — Charles Komanoff, who was a panelist / presenter at the Community Board 2 Traffic and Transportation Committee meeting on June 1.

Briefly, Charles Komanoff and this author subsequently exchanged a number of emails. It did not end well. WestView News asked him to fact-check, comment, and clarify. He declined, and that’s putting it kindly. The cast of Below Deck – Hudson River would have gotten along better.

WestView News was assured by Komanoff that per an insider source of his, “intra-zone” tolling is “off the table.” Still, West Street “through traffic” is “excluded” as per the 2019 legislation.

So what exactly that all means is TBD — dependent on the algorithm, and how it treats vehicles not only entering via the HT and LT, but coming down the Henry Hudson Parkway.

Per the New York Daily News back in 2013:

“The principle funder of TA is Mark Gorton, a hedge fund operator who has given the organization at least $10 million over the last decade. This allows TA to employ 23 people and make campaign contributions.”

Another decade later, here we are. Hedge funder money well spent, er, invested… in political influence.

Investigating possible connections to Lyft and Citibike (and their clearly commingled relationship), or Uber and its similar interest in replacing private cars can wait.

Community Board 2

As to CB2: there has been zero response to WestView News’ requests for comment or clarification, and zero answers from Congressman Goldman’s office to the questions submitted to his two representatives during the CB2 Traffic & Transportation Committee’s June 1 meeting. Questions included impacts on real estate values and cost-of-living inside “The Fee-Bitten City.”

At least we can take some solace in that CB2 didn’t take action to further blindly support CP at their full board meeting on June 22. Their previous and repeated support still stands.

What’s Next?

So, what’s next? The MTA’s Traffic Mobility Review Board (TMRB) held its first meeting Wednesday, July 19, 4PM. To no one’s surprise… no public input was allowed. (Too late for WVN deadlines.)

The MTA says it will take approximately one year to install the “tolling infrastructure”. Barring legal action, brace for mid-2024 implementation. The MTA is issuing construction bulletins.



Sid E. Walker is the pen name (no, really?) of a long-time local Village resident, parent, and professional civil engineer who has been active in local community issues for the past 15 years, who helped unsnarl the LGA roadway system, and who would like to see a better-informed discussion of local traffic and transportation issues. His family have been Villagers for three generations.