Style on The Street

WestViews News June 20, 2023 0 1 sec read

Love Out Loud

By Karilyn Prisco

Five Questions with West Village Resident, and Star of Stage and Screen, Maryann Plunkett

Five Questions: with West Village Resident and Star of Stage and Screen Maryann Plunkett By Robert Galinsky Maryann Plunkett has been living in the West […]

June 20, 2023 0 3 min read

Dawlcakes are for Everyone

By Karilyn Prisco As a gay mom and flamboyant home baker, Joanne Spataro is proud to live in the West Village, where Pride began. She […]

June 20, 2023 1 3 min read

John as Sybil Bruncheon on Gay Pride Day

By Alan Perna I took this photo during Gay Pride of John Burke as his character Sybil Bruncheon. John had a Cable TV show which […]

June 18, 2023 0 13 sec read

Julius’ Bar Interview With Helen Buford

By Jacqueline Kirk JK: To start, can you tell me how and when you came to own the bar? HB: My husband and I decided […]

June 18, 2023 0 6 min read