Northwell Offers Most Advanced Treatments For Heart Attacks

Northwell Health and Concorde Medical Group held a ribbon cutting ceremony unveiling Concorde Cardiology at Park Avenue South,

a state-of-the-art practice designed to provide superior cardiac care to the community through groundbreaking technology and industry experts. It is the first and only outpatient facility in New York City to add cardiac computed tomography (CT) as a service offering and the first in the city to acquire GE HealthCare’s CardioGraphe machine. The newly built cardiology office features 15 exam rooms, seven consult rooms and four rooms for echocardiograph and exercise stress testing. The expansive space is a 10,400 square foot office that spans two floors. Concorde Cardiology staffs five board certified cardiologists with expertise in prevention, diagnosis, and treatment of cardiac diseases.

“While this expansive facility may be beautiful and feature state-of-the-art technology, what sets it apart are the clinicians and the outstanding service they provide to patients,” said Michael Dowling, the president and CEO of Northwell Health. “Our partnership with Concorde and the opening of this first-of-its-kind facility is part of a large, concerted effort to bring quality care to Manhattan.”

The investment in outpatient cardiac CT scanning reflects Northwell’s dedication to expanding comprehensive, coordinat- ed cardiac care in the communities they serve. This technology is used to diagnose diseases that cause chest pain, shortness of breath, heart palpitations and other conditions. A cardiac CT scan sheds light on the heart’s health, providing a clear picture of the coronary arteries, heart muscle, pericardium, pulmonary veins, and thoracic and abdominal aorta. This information is essential in helping medical providers make a thorough diagnosis and create personalized treatment plans.

To offer cutting-edge diagnostic and therapeutic care, the new facility will feature GE HealthCare’s CardioGraphe, a first-of- its-kind CT scanner that is optimized for 3D imaging of the heart and the entire cardiovascular system. Compared to traditional whole-body scanners, this technology allows physicians to use low-dose radiation at a high speed to capture a single heartbeat in one .24-second rotation. This allows medical providers to see a clear, accurate visual of the heart’s functionality, as well as diagnose and treat patients faster.

“One of our oaths we take as doctors is to ‘do no harm’ and by employing diagnostic imaging tools that deliver low-dose radiation, we are able to more reliably achieve this goal,” said Varinder Singh, MD, the chair of cardiology at Lenox Hill Hospital. “This technology shows Northwell’s commitment to staying ahead of technological advances to provide the most up-to-date care to our patients.”

Heart disease is the leading cause of death in the United States. In 2020, approximately 697,000 Americans died from heart dis- ease, which accounted for one in every five deaths, according to the CDC. A yearly average of 805,000 Americans suffer from heart attacks. Lifestyle choices like poor diet, lack of exercise, excessive alcohol use and smoking raise the risk of high blood pressure, high cholesterol, and heart disease.