Jim Hodges Sculpture – Craig’s Closet

Craig’s closet is a newly created artwork by Jim Hodges. On view beginning June 9 2023, the sculpture was imagined explicitly for the New York City AIDS Memorial Park, which lies in the shadow of the former St. Vincent’s hospital and in proximity to many sites central to the HIV/AIDS epidemic.

This replica of a domestic bedroom closet, in granite and painted bronze, invites viewers to forge personal connections between complex histories and individual and collective memories.