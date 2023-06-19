What Do Elected Officials Do?

Our elected officials make decisions every day that impact jobs, housing, education, healthcare, and more. Learn more about the offices on your ballot.

To see the most up-to-date list of candidates for your party in your district, visit nycvotes.org/candidates.

City Offices

City Council The City Council is the legislative, or law-making, branch of New York City’s government. There are 51 members. Council members typically serve for 4 years (up to 2 consecutive terms). Following the 2020 census, City Council districts were redrawn to adjust for changes in population. Due to this process, Council members elected this year will serve 2-year terms in newly drawn districts. In 2025, 4-year terms will resume.

Introduce and vote on bills. Negotiate and approve the city’s budget. Monitor city agencies. Make decisions about the growth and development of our city. Provide support for their constituents.

Find your City Council district at findmypollsite.vote.nyc

Country Offices

District Attorney The District Attorney is the top prosecutor for their country. They serve for 4 years. There are no term limits. Decide which cases to prosecute (and which not to). Oversee all criminal prosecutions. Investigate and prosecute criminal conduct.

Judges

Civil Court-County & District Civil Court Judges can represent counties or districts, so you may see more than one Civil Court judge on your ballot. Judges are elected to 10- year terms and hear cases including: Civil matters up to $50,000. Landlord-tenant matters and cases involving maintenance of housing standards. Criminal prosecution of misdemeanors.

Party Positions These are not governmental positions, but leadership roles in local political parties. Please note that the specific duties of each office below can vary based on your political party and where you live. Depending on your party, there may be multiple party positions on your ballot, divided by gender, to help promote gender equality.

Delegates to the Judicial Convention Delegates to the Judicial Convention choose their party’s nominees for State Supreme Court. The number of delegates you can vote for is determined by your Assembly District. Your ballot will tell you how many Delegates you can select. Attend their party’s Judicial Convention Choose their party’s nominees for State Supreme Court in the general election. Alternate Delegates are selected in case Delegates are unable to serve (just like alternates on a jury).

State Committee Member State Committee Members represent their Assembly District within state political parties. Committee members serve two-year terms. Attend their state party’s convention and annual meetings. Serve as a liaison between their community, local elected officials, city government, and political candidates.

County Committee Member County Committee Members select county leaders for their political par- ty and their party’s candidates for state special elections. Select party candidates for state special elections. Vote on county leaders for their political party. Approve the county party’s budget and other internal policies.

District Leader District Leaders help run political parties in each county. District Leaders serve two-year terms. Work with the city Board of Elections to nominate poll workers. Nominate candidates for judgeships in the Civil and Supreme Court. Vote for their party’s leadership and rules.