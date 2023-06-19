Spring Planting

By Alan Perna
To all Charles Street residents,
Thank you to all who showed up to help with the planting and those who donated.
It was a spectacular day and a very successful planting.
Considering how last minute it was it all came together and people had a great time.
Now the important thing is for people to water their tree beds. If not, the plants will die and it will have been a waste of time and money.
If you can’t do it yourself, see if you can get someone else to help, a neighbor, a Super.
Plants need to be watered daily in this heat.
In the end it will be rewarding.
Alan