Neighborhood

Spring Planting

WestViews News June 19, 2023 0 30 sec read

By Alan Perna

To all Charles Street residents,
Thank you to all who showed up to help with the planting and those who donated. 
It was a spectacular day and a very successful planting. 
Considering how last minute it was it all came together and people had a great time. 
Now the important thing is for people to water their tree beds. If not, the plants will die and it will have been a waste of time and money. 
If you can’t do it yourself, see if you can get someone else to help, a neighbor, a Super. 
Plants need to be watered daily in this heat. 
In the end it will be rewarding. 
Alan

