Review Of “The Real Anthony Fauci” By Robert F Kennedy Jr

By Thomas Connally

“The Real Anthony Fauci: Bill Gates, Big Pharma, and the Global War on Democracy and Public Health” by Robert F. Kennedy Jr., is an astonishing and meticulously researched exposé that documents the long history and complex web of influence between government, the military, Big Pharma, Big Tech, academia, and legacy media, that led to the historically unprecedented loss of life, livelihood, and basic human rights for billions of people around the world during the COVID pandemic. Kennedy casts a critical eye on the controversial actions and questionable practices of Dr. Anthony Fauci, Bill Gates, and numerous others, both during the pandemic, and in the decades leading up to it.

The book begins by examining how Fauci’s pandemic measures like masking, quarantines, lockdowns, and social distancing—supported by little or no peer-reviewed science—caused tremendous damage to the lives and businesses of billions of people globally. Citing the Associated Press, Kennedy states that 10,000 children died each month due to lockdown-related hunger, and that “millions of hospital and nursing home patients died alone without comfort or a final goodbye from their families.” Kennedy further notes that “Both common sense and the weight of scientific evidence suggest that all these strategies…caused far more injuries and deaths than they averted.”

At the same time, the forced closures of small businesses championed by Fauci precipitated the largest upward transfer of wealth in human history. Kennedy notes that “In 2020, workers lost $3.7 trillion while billionaires gained $3.9 trillion”. While there were nearly 500 new billionaires, “8 million Americans dropped below the poverty line”. Kennedy observes that “The biggest winners were the robber barons—the very companies that were cheerleading Dr. Fauci’s lockdown and censoring his critics: Big Technology, Big Data, Big Telecom, Big Finance, Big Media behemoths (Michael Bloomberg, Rupert Murdoch, Viacom, and Disney), and Silicon Valley Internet titans like Jeff Bezos, Bill Gates, Mark Zuckerberg, Eric Schmidt, Sergey Brin, Larry Page, Larry Ellison, and Jack Dorsey.”

The book masterfully chronicles the major conflicts of interest between government agencies like the National Institute of Allergy and Infectious Diseases (NIAID), university science departments, pharmaceutical companies, and legacy media outlets financed through pharma advertising. Kennedy supplies ample evidence showing that safe and effective remedies for COVID, and many other diseases like AIDS, were intentionally suppressed in favor of new, patentable, ineffective, and extremely dangerous drugs and vaccines that promised increased profits for Fauci, Gates, and their associates in academia and pharma that comprise the self-described “public-private partnership” with NIAID and other institutions.

Kennedy looks first at hydroxychloroquine and ivermectin—safe medicines long proven to be effective against viruses like COVID—that were intentionally sabotaged in favor of Fauci’s preferred, highly profitable, and extremely hazardous treatment Remdesivir—nicknamed “run death is near” by nurses who administered it. Kennedy quotes leading doctors and scientists who estimate Remdesivir unnecessarily killed up to 500,000 Americans. He also points out that the COVID vaccines caused 17,000 deaths in the US in just the first ten months after their rollout—dwarfing the miniscule number of adverse reactions caused by hydroxychloroquine and ivermectin over the decades they’ve been used widely to treat a variety of parasitic and viral infections.

Another example of Fauci’s decades-long history of suppressing cheap effective drugs in favor of profitable and dangerous ones was during the AIDS crisis, with his promotion of the manifestly lethal azidothymidine, commonly known as AZT. Kennedy states that AZT was shepherded through the approval process by Fauci and loyal “principal investigators” at various academic institutions beholden to Fauci for their funding, using deeply flawed studies that were deliberately falsified. Kennedy extensively documents how Fauci’s highly questionable efforts to win FDA approval for AZT provided the strategic template for his promotion of the expensive, dangerous drugs and vaccines NIAID pushed as the only possible solutions in many future pandemics—both real and concocted—up to and including COVID-19.

A key element of that strategic template is the ruthless suppression of dissenting scientific voices that pose a threat to the patentable and profitable drugs favored by Fauci, Gates, and their Big Pharma associates. Throughout the nearly 40-year history of the AIDS pandemic, many critics, including Nobel Prize winning scientists, have offered alternatives to the official orthodoxy that HIV alone causes AIDS. But Kennedy notes that “During the thirty-six years since Dr. Fauci and his colleague, Dr. Robert Gallo, first claimed that HIV is the sole cause of AIDS, no one has been able to point to a study that demonstrates their hypothesis using accepted scientific proofs. The fact that Dr. Fauci has obstinately refused to describe a convincing scientific basis for his proposition, or to debate the topic with any qualified critics, including the many Nobel laureates who have expressed skepticism, makes it even more important to give air and daylight to dissenting voices.” Leading scientists who have questioned Fauci’s dictates on AIDS, like Berkeley’s Dr. Peter Duesberg, have been denied funding and publication opportunities as reprisal for their “heresy”.

The book also sheds light on the relationship between Gates’ self-described “philanthro-capitalist” vaccine efforts and the unwaveringly favorable media coverage they receive, raising questions about the impartiality and objectivity of “mainstream” news reporting on global health issues. Kennedy reveals the funding and payoffs from The Bill and Melinda Gates Foundation to legacy media outlets like PBS, BBC, The Atlantic, The New York Times, NPR, the Guardian, and the Gates-funded “fact-checking” organization Politifact—and their subsequent favorable coverage of his initiatives. Kennedy contends that this financial support, and the billions of dollars in pharmaceutical industry advertising that funds most television and cable news, virtually ensures flattering coverage for Gates’ vaccine projects, despite the millions of injuries and deaths they’ve caused.

Additional chapters focus on Gates’ and Fauci’s long track-record of inhumane medical experiments on American Blacks and Hispanics, vulnerable populations like orphans and prisoners, and their testing of deadly AIDS drugs in Africa. Kennedy writes, “Dr. Fauci’s malefactions…include his crimes against the hundreds of Black and Hispanic orphan and foster children whom he subjected to cruel and deadly medical experiments and his role, with Bill Gates, in transforming hundreds of thousands of Africans into lab rats for low-cost clinical trials of dangerous experimental drugs that, once approved, remain financially out of reach for most Africans.” He further accuses Gates and Fauci of turning “…the African continent into a dumping ground for expired, dangerous, and ineffective drugs, many of them discontinued for safety reasons in the US and Europe.” Kennedy raises important questions about the deep-rooted inequalities in global healthcare research, and the ethical considerations that were overlooked—particularly the lack of informed consent among the “volunteers” for these often-lethal experiments. One particularly gruesome experiment Fauci funded involved cutting the scalps off human fetuses and sewing them on to live rats to “provide a platform for studying skin infections” with “full thickness fetal skin”.

One of the book’s most compelling features is its examination of the nexus between pandemic preparedness and military intelligence. Kennedy documents the series of eerily prescient “pandemic/biowarfare preparation exercises”, simulations, and rehearsals in the decade prior to COVID, that foretold in astonishing detail the exact events of the COVID-19 pandemic as they actually played out.

Among the first of these was a 2010 document written by the military intelligence-tied “futurist” Peter Schwartz for The Rockefeller Foundation, titled “Scenarios for the Future of Technology and International Development”. A section entitled “Lockstep” reads like a remarkably uncanny foretelling of events during the COVID pandemic that would occur 10 years later:

“…normally bustling shops and office buildings sat empty for months, devoid of both employees and

customers. During the pandemic, national leaders around the world flexed their authority and imposed airtight rules and restrictions, from the mandatory wearing of face masks to body-temperature checks at the entries to communal spaces like train stations and supermarkets. Even after the pandemic faded, this more authoritarian control and oversight of citizens and their activities stuck and even intensified. In order to protect themselves from the spread of increasingly global problems—from pandemics and transnational terrorism to environmental crises and rising poverty—leaders around the world took a firmer grip on power.”

This wasn’t Schwartz’ first feat of incredible prognostication just prior to a crisis used to justify draconian government overreach: As part of a 2000 study for a Senate commission, one year before 9/11, Schwartz predicted “the horrifying possibility of terrorists flying planes into the World Trade Center.”

From 2010 to 2020—the 10 years that Gates and Fauci designated as “The Decade of the Vaccine”—numerous additional simulations and rehearsals, all amazingly accurate in predicting details of COVID, were conducted by people, like Schwartz, with close ties to military intelligence, focused almost exclusively on increased tyrannical government control, surveillance, and mandatory vaccination. These included the MARS 2017 exercise, in which “…a novel respiratory virus known as MARS…spreads from busy markets in…an unnamed but China-like country—to nations around the globe. Only draconian clampdowns by neighboring governments and heroic WHO technocrats orchestrating a tightly choreographed centralized global response save humanity from a chaotic dystopian apocalypse.”

The rehearsals continued with Crimson Contagion 2019, a simulation scenario that envisioned a “novel influenza” pandemic originating in China. The exercise included high-level political, military, press, intelligence, and regulatory commissioners—all the key players who would manage the actual COVID pandemic just a few months later. Unlike earlier exercises, the 2019 Crimson Contagion simulation “…functioned as a nationwide crusade to evangelize state-level health bureaucracies, municipal officials, hospital and law enforcement agencies across America with the messages developed in the preceding simulations…Crimson Contagion’s planners precisely predicted every element of the COVID-19 pandemic—from the shortage of masks to specific death numbers—months before COVID-19 was ever identified as a threat.” Like all the previous exercises, “…their overarching countermeasure was the preplanned demolition of the American Constitution by a scrupulously choreographed palace coup.”

Shortly after Crimson Contagion Gates personally organized yet another pandemic simulation called Event 201, which Kennedy describes as “…four ‘tabletop’ simulations of a worldwide coronavirus pandemic”, whose participants included high-ranking officials from “…the World Bank, the World Economic Forum, Bloomberg/Johns Hopkins University Populations Center, the CDC, various media powerhouses, the Chinese government, a former CIA/NSA director, vaccine maker Johnson & Johnson,…finance and biosecurity industry chieftains, and the president of Edelman, the world’s leading corporate PR firm.” Kennedy describes how they “…drilled a retinue of psychological warfare techniques for controlling official narratives, silencing dissent, forcibly masking large populations, and leveraging the pandemic to promote mandatory mass vaccinations”. All of this occurred prior to the COVID pandemic, and all the Event 201 participants moved into key positions to run the actual pandemic response a few months later.

It’s not surprising that “The Real Anthony Fauci” has sold millions of copies, and topped the bestseller charts, despite a near complete blackout in the legacy media. The book casts a wide net, and adroitly unravels the labyrinthine connections between science, power, and public health decision-making that led to some of the most pervasive and oppressive violations of fundamental human rights in world history. Kennedy’s writing is persuasive, and supported by extensive footnotes and a wealth of evidence. The book is an essential read for those seeking a deeper understanding of the underlying motivations behind the public health policies that led to catastrophic outcomes for billions of people—including millions of deaths—worldwide. Kennedy’s work serves as a catalyst for open dialogue and critical thinking, challenging readers to become informed and engaged participants in shaping the future of public health.