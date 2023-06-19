NYC 2023 Voting Guide

2023 City Council District 2 Candidates

East Village, Lower East Side, NoHo, Greenwich Village, Union Square, Kips Bay, and Gramercy Park

Allie Ryan

DISTRICT 2, DEM

Top 3 Issues:

1. Save Small Businesses and Jobs

2. Listen and Serve the Community

3. Preserve Affordable Housing/NYCHA

“I am running for city council to represent East Village, Lower East Side, NoHo, Gree wich Village, Union Square, Kips Bay, and Gramercy because I am one of the many people who have been adversely affected by policies approved by our current council members, such as the devastation and deforestation caused by the East Side Coastal Resiliency Project and the loss of many small businesses.”

Carlina Rivera

DISTRICT 2, DEM

Top 3 Issues:

1. Expand Affordability for Basic Needs

2. Invest in Inclusive Economic Growth

3. A Cleaner and Greener City

“As a lifelong New Yorker raised in Section 8 housing, I know my neighbor’s struggles. From affordable housing to reproductive rights to the climate crises, I have a record of results. I’m running for re-election to continue addressing healthcare, public safety, and equitable economic growth. I’ll continue to expand the services you expect from the city, such as safe, clean streets, accessible parks, and dignified housing.”

2023 City Council District 1 Candidates

Financial District, Chinatown, Tribeca, SoHo, Battery Park City, Civic Center, Little Italy, NoHo, and part of the Lower East Side

Christopher Marte

DISTRICT 1, DEM

Top 3 Issues:

1. Stop the displacement crises

2. End sweatshop conditions in NYC

3. Enforce responsible environmental resiliency plans

“It’s an honor representing the communities that raised me at City Hall. In one year, we’ve secured over $15M for public housing improvements, expanded street cleaning, new parks, and public-school repairs. Instead of meeting with lobbyists, we’ve written legislation to end 24-hour workdays for home attendants, faced down billionaire developers from the Seaport to Two Bridges, and are serving thousands of people at our storefront office on East Broadway. We have hit the ground running, but we are only just getting started.

Ursila Jung

DISTRICT 1, DEM

Top 3 Issues:

1. Public Safety and government accountability.

2. Parents deserve high-quality schools.

3. Neighborhood stores make NYC great.

“I am running to represent District 1 because I believe we can do better! As a parent, a New Yorker, and a community member, I believe we need strong leadership to have a safe, clean city where we are not afraid for our kids. We deserve affordable housing, better schools, and vibrant neighborhoods. The time for extreme politics is over. De- spite the extreme polarization we see in the media, like most of this country, I am a cen- trist and I believe we need to work together towards bringing NYC back.”

Pooi Stewart

DISTRICT 1, DEM

Top 3 Issues:

1. Improve Public Safety

2. Create Better Schools

3. Bring Jobs Back to NYC

“Pooi Stewart is a first-generation immigrant and came to the United States as a Dreamer. Pooi’s top priority is to fight for public safety and clean up the subway sys- tem. She is married to a train operator and knows what it’s like to struggle. A mother of three children, Pooi teaches in the New York City public school system and has a degree in special education. She sees how our school system is failing our children and will work hard to create better schools. Pooi will fight for our small businesses, and work to ensure their safety. Pooi sees many people struggling to make ends meet and will fight to bring jobs back to our city and Lower Manhattan.”

Susan Lee

DISTRICT 1, DEM

Top 3 Issues:

1. Protect communities from rising crime

2. Improve the quality of public schools

3. Endure economic opportunities for all

“I am a community advocate, a non-profit leader, and a moderate democrat that has never shied away from standing up for those in need.

As a lifelong New Yorker, I have seen the best of times and the worst of times. And I also know our city will recover but it will take hard work and dedication. In a time of unprecedented challenges, strong, effective leadership is more critical than ever. I will never stop working to make the district a better place for all, I hope to earn your vote this election.”