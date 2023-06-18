Take Pride In Your Skin

By Jen Mark

Men at our clinic are spending as much or more on treatments than the women, according to Dr Noah Sanni. Men are seeking facial enhancements, laser procedures, Hair restoration and injectables.

Men going to Aesthetic & Anti-aging clinics are going to increase drastically in the next decade due to male millennials,” says Dr. Sanni. “This would never happen in the boomer or x’er generations. Millennials between the ages of eighteen and thirty-four are more aware and involved in medical spa treatments.”

Botox, fillers, laser hair removal, PRP hair rejuvenations & Neografting Permanent hair transplant, which is very popular among men, are just some of the treatments available for men at the 277 west 4th street clinic. At 277 we are treating many male patients and this safe space is staffed with nurses and Aestheticians with the outmost respect and discretion.

Male-oriented slang terms like “brotox” have become more popular in the medical spa industry and some facilities have gone as far as to create male-oriented areas in hopes of making men feel more comfortable at their clinics. “There is far less stigma attached to male aesthetic treatments than even five years ago,” says Dr Sanni, Doctor and owner of 277 West Village. “The main goal of these procedures is typically not to drastically change the face, but rather correct and/or enhance what already exists. We recommend early deep fillers for anyone losing facial structure. Then we are adding IPL treatments for dark spots and sun damage, hormone replacement and IV drip therapy.”

“Our clinic welcomes and is inclusive of everyone, regardless of their gender or sexuality. This is a space for YOU!”

There is also a 20% discount for new patients during June Pride Month

277 West Village

277 West 4th Street

New York, New York 10014