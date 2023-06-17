Dear Governor Hochul,

On behalf of the 138 undersigned organizations and our members and supporters, we urge you to prevent Holtec International, the firm responsible for decommissioning the Indian Point nuclear power plant, from discharging approximately one million gallons of radioactive wastewater into the Hudson River.

While Holtec has shifted their timeline back and forth on discharging this wastewater, the company currently intends to discharge in the summer months during the heart of the recreation season when thousands of New Yorkers are swimming, fishing, paddling and boating in the Hudson. Furthermore, we are deeply concerned about the impacts on the health and safety of local residents, the River’s ecosystem, and local economies. The Hudson Valley region is densely populated and also serves as a recreational area for millions from New York City and across the state. We call on you to use your authority as governor to ensure the necessary state and federal agencies take action to halt the dumping of toxic waste into our waterways including the Hudson River.

The Indian Point nuclear power plant was rightfully shuttered in 2021, yet the spent fuel pool wastewater remaining on the site contains radioactive contaminants, including tritium. Exposure to tritium is linked to cancer, miscarriages, genetic defects and other adverse health effects. There is no safe dose of radiation and its harmful impacts are cumulative. Women, children and expectant mothers are at far greater risk from these exposures. Federal standards on radioactive releases to the environment are based on a healthy adult male and have not been updated to protect the most vulnerable. Simply put, with all that we know now, it would be reckless and irresponsible to continue to dump toxic and radioactive substances into the Hudson River.

The Hudson River is among New York’s most important economic and recreational resources and is an ecosystem for a wide array of fish and marine life. Noxious industries have threatened the River before. We commend your action to oppose and ultimately halt the Danskammer fracked gas plant from being expanded on the banks of the Hudson River. Please continue your legacy of protecting the Hudson River from polluters by calling on Holtec to store its toxic radioactive waste on site and work with regulatory agencies and environmental organizations on a better, safer, permanent disposal method that protects New Yorkers and our water sources.

A growing number of municipalities, including Westchester, Rockland, Dutchess and Ulster counties, have adopted resolutions or written letters opposing Holtec’s plan to dump radioactive waste into the

Hudson River. Senator Peter Harckham and Assembly Member Dana Levenberg have also introduced legislation that would prohibit discharges of radioactive contaminants into New York waterways, and we believe that Holtec’s desire to accelerate its discharge schedule to May may have been an attempt to get around the new restrictions that could be imposed. We urge your office to support this legislation so that Holtec’s reckless proposal does not proceed.

New York’s magnificent Hudson River must not serve as a dumping ground for nuclear industry polluters while we work to continue the restoration of this significant tidal estuary. The economic and environmental damage of dumping radioactive waste into our precious water sources would be profound and unnecessary, only serving the interests of Holtec and its shareholders. We urge you to put the health and safety of New Yorkers first by stopping Holtec’s dangerous plan and ensuring a precedent is set here in New York that polluters cannot dump radioactive substances into our state’s waterways.

Sincerely,

Food & Water Watch, Wenonah Hauter, Executive Director Grassroots Environmental Education, Ellen Weininger, Educational Outreach Director Hudson Riverkeeper, Tracy Brown, President and Hudson Riverkeeper Hudson River Sloop Clearwater, Inc., Manna Jo Greene, Environmental Action Director Indian Point Safe Energy Coalition (IPSEC), Marilyn Elie Promoting Health and Sustainable Energy (PHASE), Michel Lee Stop the Algonquin Pipeline Expansion (SAPE), Suzannah Glidden United For Clean Energy, Tina Volz-Bongar Westchester for Change, Susan Van Dolsen

All Our Energy

Alliance for a Green Economy

Arbor Hill Environmental Justice

Association for Energy Affordability

Beacon Climate Action Now (BCAN)

Beacon Sloop Club

Beyond Extreme Energy

Beyond Nuclear

Bronx Council for Environmental Quality

Bronx River Alliance

Cape Downwinders

Caretaker Society

Catskill Mountainkeeper

Citizen Action of New York

Citizens Awareness Network

Climate Reality Project – Finger Lakes Chapter

Climate Reality Project – Long Island Chapter

Climate Reality Project NY Chapters Coalition

Climate Reality Project, Hudson Valley & Catskills Chapter Tim Guinee, Tom Polton, Eve Morgenstern, Linda Rachele Burke

ClimateMama

Coalition Against the Rockaway Pipeline

Coalition for a Nuclear Free Great Lakes

Communities for Local Power

Concerned Families of Westchester (CFOW)

Don’t Waste Michigan

Dyslexia Works LLC

Eco-Logic, WBAI-FM

Earthkeeper Health Resources

EscapeMaker Inc.

Frack Action

FrackBustersNY

Friends of the Mahicantuck

Green Amendments For The Generations

Green Education and Legal Fund

Green Ossining

Green Phoenix Permaculture Henry Varnum Poor Foundation

Indivisible New Rochelle

Indivisible Scarsdale

Indivisible Westchester

KingstonCitizens.org

Kingston Land Trust

Larchmont/Mamaroneck Indivisible

Lights out Norlite

Long Island Progressive Coalition

Lower Hudson Valley DSA

Manhattan Project for a Nuclear-Free World

Nassau Hiking & Outdoor Club

New City Neighborhood Association Inc

New Paltz Climate Action Coalition

New Paltz Climate Smart

NYC Friends of Clearwater

NYC Safe Energy Campaign

New York Climate Action Group

New York Climate Advocacy Project

New York Communities for Change

New York Mothers Out Front

New Yorkers for Clean Power

Newburgh Clean Water Project

Nuclear Energy Information Service (NEIS)

Nuclear Information and Resource Service

Nuyagi Keetoowah Societies Grand Council

Nuyagi Keetoowah Society, Inc.

NY Water Action

NY/NJ Baykeeper

NYCD16 Indivisible

New York Public Interest Research Group

Oceans 8 Films

Peekskill Progressives

People’s Climate Movement – NY

People for a Healthy Environment

Physicians for Social Responsibility – New York

Piermont Pier Alliance

Piermont Marsh Alliance

Piermont Rowing Club

Preserve Giles County

Property Rights and Pipeline Center

Protect Our Commonwealth

Protecting Our Waters

Quassaick Creek Watershed Alliance

Ramapough Culture and Land Foundation

Ramapough Munsee Lenape Nation

Rensselaer Environmental Coalition

Resist Spectra

ROAR (Religious Organizations Along the River)

Rockland Coalition to End the New Jim Crow

Rockland County Democratic Committee

Rogers’ Community, Maryknoll Sisters Center

Rondout Creek Watershed Alliance

Sacred River Healing

Safe Energy Rights Group

SaveOurBayMa.com

Sane Energy Project

Save West Hook Mountain

Scenic Hudson

Seneca Lake Guardian

Shaleshock CNY

Sierra Club Atlantic Chapter

Sisters of Charity of New York

Strawtown Studio

Sullivan Alliance for Sustainable Development

The Caretaker Society The Two Row Wampum Unity Riders Pipe

Carriers Cercle

Three Mile Productions, LLC

TownOfUlsterCitizens.org

Transition Town Media

Ulster Activists (U-Act)

United for Action

Upper Nyack Green Committee

Waterkeeper Alliance

Waterspirit

cc:

Lieutenant Governor Antonio Delgado Senator Pete Harckham Assemblymember Dana Levenberg Senator Andrea Stewart-Cousins Assemblymember Carl E. Heastie Assemblymember Deborah Glick

US Senator Chuck Schumer US Senator Kirsten Gillibrand Congressman Pat Ryan Congressman Marc Molinaro Congressman Jamaal Bowman Congressman Michael Lawler Congresswoman Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez Congressman Jerry Nadler

WESPAC Foundation, Inc.

West Branch Conservation Association

Westchester SAFE

Youth Arts New York

