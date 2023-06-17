Dear Governor Hochul,
On behalf of the 138 undersigned organizations and our members and supporters, we urge you to prevent Holtec International, the firm responsible for decommissioning the Indian Point nuclear power plant, from discharging approximately one million gallons of radioactive wastewater into the Hudson River.
While Holtec has shifted their timeline back and forth on discharging this wastewater, the company currently intends to discharge in the summer months during the heart of the recreation season when thousands of New Yorkers are swimming, fishing, paddling and boating in the Hudson. Furthermore, we are deeply concerned about the impacts on the health and safety of local residents, the River’s ecosystem, and local economies. The Hudson Valley region is densely populated and also serves as a recreational area for millions from New York City and across the state. We call on you to use your authority as governor to ensure the necessary state and federal agencies take action to halt the dumping of toxic waste into our waterways including the Hudson River.
The Indian Point nuclear power plant was rightfully shuttered in 2021, yet the spent fuel pool wastewater remaining on the site contains radioactive contaminants, including tritium. Exposure to tritium is linked to cancer, miscarriages, genetic defects and other adverse health effects. There is no safe dose of radiation and its harmful impacts are cumulative. Women, children and expectant mothers are at far greater risk from these exposures. Federal standards on radioactive releases to the environment are based on a healthy adult male and have not been updated to protect the most vulnerable. Simply put, with all that we know now, it would be reckless and irresponsible to continue to dump toxic and radioactive substances into the Hudson River.
The Hudson River is among New York’s most important economic and recreational resources and is an ecosystem for a wide array of fish and marine life. Noxious industries have threatened the River before. We commend your action to oppose and ultimately halt the Danskammer fracked gas plant from being expanded on the banks of the Hudson River. Please continue your legacy of protecting the Hudson River from polluters by calling on Holtec to store its toxic radioactive waste on site and work with regulatory agencies and environmental organizations on a better, safer, permanent disposal method that protects New Yorkers and our water sources.
A growing number of municipalities, including Westchester, Rockland, Dutchess and Ulster counties, have adopted resolutions or written letters opposing Holtec’s plan to dump radioactive waste into the
Hudson River. Senator Peter Harckham and Assembly Member Dana Levenberg have also introduced legislation that would prohibit discharges of radioactive contaminants into New York waterways, and we believe that Holtec’s desire to accelerate its discharge schedule to May may have been an attempt to get around the new restrictions that could be imposed. We urge your office to support this legislation so that Holtec’s reckless proposal does not proceed.
New York’s magnificent Hudson River must not serve as a dumping ground for nuclear industry polluters while we work to continue the restoration of this significant tidal estuary. The economic and environmental damage of dumping radioactive waste into our precious water sources would be profound and unnecessary, only serving the interests of Holtec and its shareholders. We urge you to put the health and safety of New Yorkers first by stopping Holtec’s dangerous plan and ensuring a precedent is set here in New York that polluters cannot dump radioactive substances into our state’s waterways.
Sincerely,
cc:
