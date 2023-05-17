DONATE HERE
Perry School Moves to West 10th Street this Fall

WestViews News May 17, 2023 0 53 sec read

By Dawn Lesley Stewart

We are excited to announce that after 22 years of serving families in the West Village, Perry School will continue its mission of providing a special place where children can be free to learn and play this coming fall. Opening its doors this September 2023, Perry School is moving to a much larger 8000 square foot location at 136 West 10th Street off Waverly Place. Perry School was founded back in 2001 by Dawn Lesley Stewart in an old horse stable on Perry Street where she developed an authentic curriculum and specialized programs in all areas of early childhood learning that also included outreach programs for homeless children in New York City. Over 20,000 families have experienced Perry School, Baby Moves, Teach Kids to Give, and NYC Kids Camps that help to grow and support a thriving West Village community. The new location will be housed in a 2 story sunlit space that includes 6 large classrooms and a large gym area where children can run and play. You can find out more about Perry School and all its programs at www.perryschool.com or call 212-255-1685.

Dawn Lesley Stewart Founder/Director Perry School

Perry School exploring its Les Beaux Arts program

