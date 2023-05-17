An Interview With Bronxnet CEO Michael Max Knobbe

By Bryan Gerard Briggs

As a hardworking, Freelance NYC Community Reporter, I take my job very seriously. That’s the purpose for having done this tremendous interview, for Westview News I also happen to work, voluntarily as an Access Producer for Bronxnet Television, located at Herbert H. Lehman College in the Bronx. Referred to by many, as the “Boogie Down” Bronx. And, because of this, I decided to interview the Chief of Operations, of the network, itself, Michael Max Knobbe.

Q: So, Mike, how did you first get involved in the TV broadcasting profession?

A: I would say I started through an arts background. I was a painter, through tradi- tional media. I was a Master of Fine Arts student. I did art on a Freelance basis. And, so I came across a TV station, which would later become known as Bronxnet. I started reporting at the station. I have a background in the arts, post production.

Q: Go figure! So, do I! My next question to you is, what do you think distinguishes Bronxnet from other media outlets?

A: So, the station has enterprise level technology. It has an educational mission. To educate the public, in the great art of telecommunications. This network can participate, as such as an asset for the wider community.

Q: As far as your vision, for the station is concerned, where do you see it going, in say, a decade?

A: So, right now, is an exciting time for the station: We have been doing this, for over thirty years. Since, approximately 1988. We now have a State of the Arts studio, at the Hub, in the South Bronx.

We have an extraordinary media lab, there. There’s a street level studio, much like the one in Times Square.

We have, thus, the 21st Century media landscape!

Q: Indeed, you do, Mike! You have had, many standouts, in terms of performance, from Bronxnet. From Sonyi Lopez, to Kibin Alleyne, and even Despina Afentouli, host of “MODERN ODYSSEY”, at Bronxnet. And, some have gone on to some illustrious careers. Do you see any others, on the hori- zon?

A: Why, of course! I’m so proud of many of our Bronxnet alumni. Many of whom, have gone to major networks, such as ABC, NBC, CBS, FOX, etc. These people are heavily engaged in the community. They are, and we intend to help them become media leaders. And, to help them to LEARN, ENGAGE, and INSPIRE, as is our station’s trademark!

Q: And, finally, as a token of personal inspiration, what would you say to the readers of WestView News, and beyond?

A: I think it is vital, to protect local TV and print journalism. It’s very important to tell our stories. I believe it is so vital.

Step up to the plate. And, I might add, the Bronx is the most diverse place on the map. Watch our shows!

Q: Michael Max Knobbe, it has been a pleasure talking to you.

A: And, thank you, as well!

Besides doing print reporter work at WestView News in Greenwich Village, I also am trying to get an on-air TV reporter job at Bronxnet. I think that it would help me be a tremendous asset, to the wider NYC media industry, and the community as well.

God Bless this Grand Metropolis of New York City!