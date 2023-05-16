WestViews: Letters To The Editor

Dear Editors:

I’m curious: why did West View News run a press release for Robert Kennedy Jr. on

your front page? Why did WVN run a 12 page insert with his speech? Did his campaign

pay for this insert? If so, that should have been indicated.

I pick up a community newspaper to read about neighborhood issues. If I want to read about

national issues, I read the New York Times or the Washington Post, who recently ran an opinion

piece about RFK noting his conspiracy theories and suspicion of government. No wonder

many members of his famous family don’t support his campaign for president. But he gets

promoted by West View News.

Augusta Wind