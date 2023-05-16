The Soul Marriage Of George Capsis and WestView NewsThrough Numerology

BY JULIAN MICHAEL

Hi,

WELCOME to the Ancient Science of Numerology brought to you by the Father of Mathematics, Pythagoras in 550 B.C. Greece.

“Everything in the Universe is number and that number has a meaning.”

-Pythagoras, Father of Mathematics and Numerology

MY name is Julian Michael, I am a practicing Numerologist for over 40 years, and I’ll be your guide in this magical journey.

EVERY Day is a Birthday. You have a calendar Month, Day, Year as the Sum is the most powerful vibration of that day made up of those energies.

THE Journey begins on:

MARCH (3) + 8 + 2023(7) = 18/9 Universal Day (UD)

THE 9 UD says, clean up any loose ends, be grateful for what you’ve done in the last days. Share your passion with the world.

IN the morning I received a text from my dear friend of over 30 years, Kelly Gallagher. She’s a producer, director, writer, a 5x cancer survivor. This girl knows about health as a Soul Warrior.

KELLY texts that she’s “on a plane about to take off for NY.”

COURTNEY ANNESE my dental hygienist always makes my teeth feel wonderful. Walking out of her space into the waiting room, guess who’s sitting there. Dr. Gerry Curatola head of Rejuvenation Health my dentist and friend with Kelly Gallagher.

WE had a few stops and then off to the West Village as Kelly said, to collect a Newspaper from Dusty.

BOTH of us are in front of a brownstone at 69 Charles St. I know that a person’s address communicates the relationship of where they live.

IN my mind I go, 69 = 6 =9 = 15 = 1 + 5 = 6 Soul Destiny. The 6 is a Family atmosphere, a home of the heart.

SURROUNDED in the hall by neatly piled magazines the door opened. A lovely Saint of 69 Charles Street where American writer Sinclair Lewis lived years ago stood tall. George’s assistant Dusty Burke was glowing.

SITTING down at the living rooms table, Kelly was opposite me as Dusty went and got George. HE welcomed us and said his name was George. Kelly sings out I’m a renowned Numerologist. For some reason I said, “Hello George, your G is inner and outer worlds.”

“Would you like to know something about yourself”, I ask George. He says, “I just turned 95 years old”, and I said, “God bless you.”

LOOKING at him I’m thinking, he’s 95 as I thanked God for bringing us together. That moment which I shared later with George, Dusty and Kelly; I spoke to them of another legend I met.

I was the Numerologist for a Kennedy Christmas party years ago. It was a blessing to meet Sargent Shriver and Eunice Kennedy. George reminded me of Sargent Shriver in his stature and character, as I asked George his Full Name at Birth and Birthday.

THE SECRETS OF NUMEROLOGY

NUMEROLOGY – THE LETTERS & NUMBER VALUES

1 = A J S

2 = B K T

3 = C L U

4 = D M V

5 = N E W

6 = F O X

7 = G P Y

8 = H Q Z

9 = I R

PYTHAGORAS was more than a mathematician and father of Numerology. He was a great philosopher, musician and mystic born in Samos, Greece in 550 B.C.

WHAT ARE THE MAIN NUMEROLOGY ENERGIES OF GEORGE

WE decided through Numerology to go deep. To talk to what George Capsis Soul is saying.

FOUNDATION LETTER G:

IS the 7th letter as a 7 Vibration. It’s inner and outer worlds. It embraces the mind and philosophy.

GEORGE HERBERT CAPSIS = 101/2 SOUL DESINY:

IS what you’re striving for and the motivation to get you there. George being a 101/2 is a very powerful, strong willed, sensitive, diplomatic, community oriented, responsible, witty and a storyteller.

OR

CHALLENGED with his 101/2:

TO be the problem solver, a man of peace not war. Needs to learn to channel his nerves, stress to a positive energy.

12 + 20 + 1927 = 3 – 2 – 1 – 6 LIFE PATH PIN NUMBER

THE Birthdate is a very special code connected to your talents, opportunities, challenges, and lessons in your life. Your purposes, profession, health, love, wealth, and prosperity are discovered here.

WHAT’S happening to you in the next years ahead, your personal year cycle, this month and what is going on with you today is in your Birthdate.

GEORGE’S 3 – 2 – 1 makes up a 6 vibration.

He’s very social and communicative in this powerful trinity of beauty. A writer, producer, speaks his truth. He has especially with the West View News inspired people to make a difference.

BE careful of selfishness from others and your own. Be open to allow others to help and serve you. If you’re not open, this can result in having respiratory and heart problems.

GEORGE CAPSIS NAME HE USES NOW A 7

THE Name you use now is your vibrational calling card. This is how people feel and see you. It’s a cosmic way of marketing yourself.

GEORGE = 7 + 5 + 6 + 9 + 7 + 5 = 39/12/3

CAPSIS = 3 + 1 + 7 + 1 + 9 + 1 = Master 22/4

Sum = 61 is 6 + 1 = 7 Soul Destiny.

HIS 7 is the soul detective, researcher, psychologist, religious mystic, and wise teacher of the mysteries of life. George is Merlin.

BE careful of being aloof, in a cave and not showing up for a while.

WHY IS GEORGE BEING CHALLENGED BY RELATIONSHIPS, BETRAYAL & LIES NOW!

LET’S add these Vibrations of George’s:

12/3 + 20/2 + 2022 (Last Birthday Year 6) = Master 11/2 Personal Year Cycle. (PYC)

THIS (PYC) is the road George is walking on from his Birthday December 12, 2022, to his next Birthday till December 20, 2023. Like astrology with your solar return, the Personal Year communicates your way now.

THE Vibration of Master 11/2

IS on a higher frequency. An 11 energy is the first Master Number known as the Universal diplomat, Messenger of Light and Messenger of God. When you see 11-11 make a wish as an Angel is next to you.

TAKE THE WORD LIGHT TO FIND ITS SOUL MEANING

LIGHT = 3 + 9 + 7 + 8 + 2 = Master 29/11/2 Soul Destiny

GEORGE is in a powerful vibration to use Light and Blast it. When he or you leave the house imagine you’re a Light Bulb. When you come back say thank you and turn the light bulb off.

I have a fascinating exercise on YouTube of 11 min to enlighten, inspire, feel protected, “Julian Tesla Meditation.”

THE Light Intelligence of his Personal Year of 11/2 energy combines with his 101/2 Soul Destiny of his Name, and this is powerful. 2023 is an epic period of great opportunities and challenges as the opposite of Light is Darkness, ignorance and evil.

THERE are some people currently that wish George harm and to destroy him. It’s time to step up and be prepared for more assaults.

THE Numbers say, please eliminate all toxins. Surrender and careful of taking this terrorism within. Detach. Be one with divine love and sometimes even tough love.

George C. has a great neighbor in Sarah Jessica Parker that values his friendship and once called him in a good way, “The Godfather of the West Village.”

THINK of the movies, the Matrix, Star Wars, and the Lord of the Rings. Good vs Evil. Divine intervention always steps in when you believe and have faith.

THE SOUL MARRIAGE OF GEORGE CAPSIS AND WEST VIEW NEWS A 7

“If you have a newspaper, it is an arm. Not a powerful arm as you must select very carefully what you want to go after. It must be a goal you can achieve.”

-George Capsis on March 8, 2023, of many gold nuggets he shared.

GEORGE CAPSIS = 7 DESTINY & WEST VIEW NEWS = 7 SOUL’S DESTINY

Both travel on a magical frequency to meet many people to a sacred document that comes out monthly.

EACH writer, reader shape shifts with its content of the West Village, this country, the world, the Multiverse as the beyond comes alive!

YOUR mission George now is for you in this marriage of the Newspaper with your Soul Family of Jedi, Oracles, intelligent beings of all Philosophies, cultures and religions is to gather them all.

WITH your family feel Empowered, Safe, Aware, Fearless, Creative, Productive. Prosperous and Loving. With Source to deal with any negative energies on your true mission of unconditional Love.

God Bless George Capsis A Legend Eternal.

JULIAN MICHAEL, graduated from City College of New York in Psychology, Education and Film. Numerologist for over 40 years, Past Life Hypnotherapist for over 30 years. Author, Alternative Therapist and Global Teacher. Has appeared on TV networks including Night Line, Fox, CBS Saturday morning show, different Newspapers and numerous radio shows.

JULIAN has lectured and taught at different Conferences, Expos and the United Nations and at celebrity Parties, He has traveled throughout North and South America, including Europe, India, New York, Los Angeles, Canada, Brazil.

