Jefferson Market Library’s Proust Center Screens Marcel Proust A Writer’s Life

By Luke McGuire

Photo Credit: Proust Center Facebook page.

Nestled in the heart of Greenwich Village on Sixth avenue near West 10th Street is the iconic Jefferson Market Library. Originally built in 1874, formerly a courthouse, the library is a West Village landmark that boasts stunning gothic architecture and beautiful gardens. However, those who frequent the library know that it has much more to offer than its breathtaking looks. It provides a great deal of educational programming and learning opportunities for visitors of all ages.

On April 11th I had the opportunity to attend a screening of the documentary “Marcel Proust: A Writer’s Life,” organized by the Jefferson Market Library’s Proust Center, which hosts meetings regularly and invited Sarah Mondale, the director of the documentary, to be in attendance for an hour-long screening and Q&A. I entered the library with minimal prior knowledge of Marcel Proust. Shortly after I sat down, a woman associated with the Proust Center kindly introduced herself to me. Once I admitted that I hadn’t yet read any Proust, she described his writing to me as “medicinal,” and highlighted the powerful effect it had on her and many others in attendance.

Director Sarah Mondale confirmed this description again during an interview a few days after the screening. When I asked about the effect Proust’s seven-volume, 3,200-page novel Remembrance of Things Past, had on her, she said, “I felt like the author had really created a world for me.” She described finishing the novel as, “You feel like you’ve climbed a mountain, and you’re on the mountaintop looking over all of humanity, history, and the world.” Ms. Mondale, Wolfe-Carter Productions, and Stone Lantern Films were asked to collaborate on the film by Proust scholar and writer William C. Carter. Producing a documentary on such a subject required great motivation and a strong connection to Proust’s work.

The film covered Proust from his early life to his death, and featured a number of writers and literary experts whose commentary guided the story. The narration by Shelby Foote, Iris Murdoch, and Roger Shattuck, combined with dramatization of scenes from Proust’s life and novel Remembrance of Things Past made me feel instantly connected to his story. In the words of Sarah Mondale, “That was what was tricky about making the film. It’s about his life and work, and his life was the raw material for his work.” She explained how key it was to dramatize scenes from his novel that related to his real life in order to create an immersive Proustian experience.

After a successful first screening, the documentary will be returning to the Jefferson Market Library on July 10th. Reservations to attend will be available on the library’s website. Those who are interested in connecting with the Proust Center can interact with their Facebook and Twitter accounts https://www.facebook.com/ProustCenterNYC/

https://twitter.com/ProustCenterNYC