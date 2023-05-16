An Ode To The Caregivers

By Kelly Gallagher

One of the most important aspects to my successful outcome as a 5x cancer survivor powered by my 6th pacemaker, has been having people who help take care of me even when I don’t think I need it. We call these people friends, advocates and yes, caregivers.

It has come to my attention lately that someone in the Village is trying to turn the word “caregiver” into a negative like it’s a bad thing. That’s really sad because these caregivers which I also call “The Angels in the Earth Suits”, give up their time and their selfish needs for the needs of someone else in need. Sometimes with pay, sometimes it’s an exchange but one thing is for sure…people need people and we should all be grateful towards our Caregivers.

This need, often an unspoken need, goes hand in hand with being sick or ageing. No one really wants to admit that they need help or someone or something to get by. I certainly didn’t and I still don’t. But the truth is, we all need a little help. This help doesn’t always come from the family or friends you would expect it to come from. Sometimes it comes from strangers, sometimes it just comes from the people that have empathy and care about humanity and want to help because they know how to help and what you need better than you do. They are the ones who realize you need care when no one else does. These people are gifts to help you go on when you might not be able to go on without them. Be grateful. When we’re sick or ageing we often don’t have the energy or bandwidth to know what we need. Again, be grateful.

When you’re angry that you can’t do what you used to do…BE grateful. Don’t misplace your anger on the people who come to help you. These people that show up to help you in your life should be loved and praised not ridiculed and shamed. Some of us don’t know what we have until we lose it. Don’t let that be you.

One thing is for sure, I would have never made it through all the health hurdles and obstacles in my life without what I call The Angels in the Earth Suits and… the assistance of some pretty amazing Caregivers. BIG THANK YOU TO ALL OF YOU!

Art by Der Baca

ANGELS IN THE EARTHSUITS by KELLY G

They come from outer space… They were sent here on a mission to help the human race They operate with lots of light that’s hugs & kisses you see They drive real fast across the sky with no gas or electricity They speed across the galaxy to bring us dreams and light They speed across the galaxy playing in the night They twinkle bright above our heads They guide us when we’re in our beds We dream with them They take us places They show us peace with their embraces It’s not an easy mission for them we’re humans with lots of baggage They’re going to have to stay awhile make a home and learn the language We have so much to glean from the heavens up above. That’s why the Angels in the Earth Suits are here to give us love.

What is a Caregiver and what do they do?

Caregivers play a vital role in the lives of sick individuals, as they provide physical, emotional, and practical support that can improve the overall well-being and quality of life of those in need.

Physically, caregivers help with tasks such as dressing, feeding, bathing, and administering medication, which can be especially important for individuals who are bedridden or have limited mobility. Caregivers can also help with transportation to medical appointments and assist with physical therapy exercises.

Emotionally, caregivers provide companionship and support, which can help alleviate feelings of isolation, anxiety, and depression that often accompany illness. They can also serve as advocates, helping their loved ones navigate the healthcare system and ensuring that their needs are being met.

Practically, caregivers help with tasks such as managing finances, organizing medical paperwork, and arranging for in-home medical equipment and supplies.

Overall, caregivers play a crucial role in the lives of sick individuals, and their support and care can greatly enhance the quality of life of those in need.

1. Help with daily activities: Caregivers assist with tasks such as bathing, dressing, grooming, and toileting. They also help with mobility and transferring, such as moving the person from a bed to a wheelchair.

2. Administer medication: Caregivers may be responsible for giving medication to the person, ensuring that they take the right amount at the right time.

3. Manage medical needs: Caregivers can help manage medical needs, such as scheduling doctor appointments, arranging for transportation, and coordinating with healthcare providers.

4. Provide emotional support: Caregivers provide companionship and emotional support for those they care for, which can include listening to concerns, offering encouragement, and providing comfort.

5. Perform household tasks: Caregivers may help with household tasks, such as cooking, cleaning, laundry, and grocery shopping.

6. Manage finances: Caregivers may help manage financial matters, such as paying bills, managing bank accounts, and filing insurance claims.

7. Advocate for their loved ones: Caregivers serve as advocates for their loved ones, ensuring that their needs are met and their wishes are respected. This can include communicating with healthcare providers, managing legal and financial matters, and making decisions about care.