The West Side’s Newest Star Making Machine Has Arrived at Chelsea Music Hall – Battle Acts!

By Claire Naughton

Battle Acts is a unique live show playing monthly at the state-of-the-art Chelsea Music Hall, in the basement of Chelsea Market on the west side of Manhattan. The provocative, bold, and supportive competition show couldn’t have come at a better time too. Battle Acts is the show where you discover tomorrow’s stars. We level the playing field for anyone who has the aspiration and courage to move an audience! Our 30 seconds in the spotlight can change their lives. Bring the house down! Our esteemed judges and audience are the road to success one monologue at a time,” says executive producer Chip Quigley.

Executive Producer Chip Quigley. Photo credit: Cynthia Minter.

Battle Acts, hosted by the Galinsky Brothers, is a two-act show where actors perform comedic and dramatic monologues in front of a panel of entertainment professionals and a live voting audience! Act One features six actors, coached, and directed by the Galinsky Brothers, performing two and a half minutes each vying for the Battle Acts title and assorted prizes! Act Two gives fifteen audience actors: 30 each to try & win a spot in Act One’s next show! Actors sign up at the site http://www.battleactslive.com.

“It doesn’t feel like other shows. It feels very fresh and distinctive and new, and I think that’s really hard to do,” Chip tells WestView. “It’s also a life changer and there’s no greater satisfaction then watching young, and older, actors win the crowd over. That’s what we’re always aspiring to do—bring something that is fresh and inspiring for both competitor and for the audience.”

Actors are competing for cash (one dollar per second), headshot packages with photographer RJ Lewis, memberships at Actors Connection, the coveted Battle Acts Championship belt and the most important prize—a sit down with one of that evenings judges, where the career gets the kickstart it needs! The show also is Executive Produced by five-Time Tony Award winner Terry Schnuck, Michael Ginsburg, Jeff Chrzczon, and the Galinsky Brothers. The most recent shows featured legends of acting, stage and film Stephen McKinley Henderson (Fences, Ladybird) and Khalil Kain (Juice, Girlfriends) as well as powerhouse casting director Jeffrey Dreisbach of McCorkle Casting. “Battle Acts,” monthly at Chelsea Music Hall, http://www.chelseamusichall.com

Actor/Judge Stephen McKinley Henderson. Photo credit: RJ Lewis

Actor/Judge Khalil Kain. Photo Credit RJ Lewis