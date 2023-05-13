Robert F.Kennedy Jr. Hero Of The Hudson Announces Run For The Presidency

By Kelly Gallagher

Robert F Kennedy Jr held the position of President of Waterkeeper Alliance for over 20 years. Under his leadership, the alliance grew to be the world’s largest non-profit focused solely on clean water. There are now more than 350 Waterkeeper groups in 48 countries, patrolling and protecting 2.8 million square miles of watersheds.

Robert F. Kennedy Jr. is an attorney and his proudest achievement was cleaning up the Hudson. Photo credit: Robert F. Kennedy Jr. Archives

Bobby’s legacy with Waterkeeper movement and the impact of his environmental advocacy changed the direction of the movement. He became the chief prosecuting attorney for the Hudson River Fisherman’s Association in 1984, helping merge that group and Riverkeeper into a single organization in 1986. The new merged group became a successful model for a worldwide movement of place-based environmental defenders patrolling and protecting their waters by boat, by air, in classrooms, in public meetings and in court. Their dedication to protecting and restoring the Hudson and its tributaries from the damage done by generations of industrial degradation and civic neglect restored the health of the Hudson.

Bobby helped found Waterkeeper Alliance in 1999 to help further the waterkeeper and riverkeeper model around the world.

One of the greatest achievements of Riverkeeper during Bobby’s time there was the closure of one of New York’s most egregious landfills that was contaminating the water supply. This closure not only protected New York City’s upstate reservoir system, it saved the city billions of dollars in unnecessary filtration costs ensuring that tens of thousands of acres of sensitive reservoir buffer lands would be preserved.

“Waterkeeper is my life’s work and will always be one of my proudest achievements.” RFK Jr.

Cheryl Hines, Robert F. Kennedy Jr. and Kelly Gallagher Photo credit: Robert F. Kennedy Jr. Archives