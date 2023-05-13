By Kelly Gallagher
Robert F Kennedy Jr held the position of President of Waterkeeper Alliance for over 20 years. Under his leadership, the alliance grew to be the world’s largest non-profit focused solely on clean water. There are now more than 350 Waterkeeper groups in 48 countries, patrolling and protecting 2.8 million square miles of watersheds.
Robert F. Kennedy Jr. is an attorney and his proudest achievement was cleaning up the Hudson. Photo credit: Robert F. Kennedy Jr. Archives
Bobby’s legacy with Waterkeeper movement and the impact of his environmental advocacy changed the direction of the movement. He became the chief prosecuting attorney for the Hudson River Fisherman’s Association in 1984, helping merge that group and Riverkeeper into a single organization in 1986. The new merged group became a successful model for a worldwide movement of place-based environmental defenders patrolling and protecting their waters by boat, by air, in classrooms, in public meetings and in court. Their dedication to protecting and restoring the Hudson and its tributaries from the damage done by generations of industrial degradation and civic neglect restored the health of the Hudson.
Bobby helped found Waterkeeper Alliance in 1999 to help further the waterkeeper and riverkeeper model around the world.
One of the greatest achievements of Riverkeeper during Bobby’s time there was the closure of one of New York’s most egregious landfills that was contaminating the water supply. This closure not only protected New York City’s upstate reservoir system, it saved the city billions of dollars in unnecessary filtration costs ensuring that tens of thousands of acres of sensitive reservoir buffer lands would be preserved.
“Waterkeeper is my life’s work and will always be one of my proudest achievements.” RFK Jr.
6 thoughts on “Robert F.Kennedy Jr. Hero Of The Hudson Announces Run For The Presidency”
Let’s face it. Biden is a very old 80 year old. The question is more will he make it to the end of 2024 in campaign mode than will he last an entire second term. Trump is Trump….. There really is only one candidate in a field of also rans. President Kennedy 2024
You obviously are too young to be able to spell or use English grammar correctly. Biden is in much better shape than people much younger than he. Age is just a number. Kennedy does not live up to his progressive heritage. He’s a conspiracy theory proponent.
First, this puff piece makes no attempt to be thorough, let alone balanced. WestView News needs to do better.
More importantly, any candidate recommending horse dewormer pills — after a leading proponent of the movement recently died of known side effects — has zero credibility running for dogcatcher, let alone the Presidency.
The US has roughly a third of the GLOBAL deaths from COVID-19. This is a national tragedy, a deadly triumph of obstinate ignorance. Politically motivated bloviators and anti-science charlatans should be pilloried, not blindly celebrated, regardless of their celebrity.
RFK Jr.’s baseless extremist attacks on Dr. Fauci and the medical epidemiology community are an instant disqualifier — or at the least, deserved to be mentioned in the article.
Then there’s the electoral politics. Unmentioned. Will RFK Jr. siphon votes away from Biden, or the Republican candidate? I have my suspicions. And I’m concerned.
Hero of the Hudson? Doubtless. Sentimental spoiler? Possibly. Nutcase from Nantucket? Definitely.
First off, have you really listened to his numbers dealing with the pandemic and the rush job vaccine that was pushed? Or are you just pushing the popular narrative the media and white house tells you to believe without truly giving real answers?
Also, we know that Fauci has been lying all along about the pandemic, it’s origins and covering it up so China doesn’t get bad press. Fauci was given way too much power when people were scared and needed true answers. And now he doesn’t want to give it up.
Countries with the lowest vax rate have lowest death rate. Period.
I see that the scientifically illiterate ideologues and paid mudslingers are still hard at work pushing Fauci’s fraud and attacking anyone who points out the facts: Not only did the rushed and coerced vaccines not work as promised (fact), but also the government’s own VAERS (Vaccine Adverse Events Reporting System) has recorded more reports of injuries and deaths from the Pfizer and Moderna vaccines than all previous vaccines combined since VAERS was established (fact). And now they’ve been approved for infants while other countries Switzerland and the UK no longer recommend then for anyone. Thank goodness someone is speaking up against this madness to counter the legions of know-nothings, paid and volunteer, who can only manage fact-free personal attacks.