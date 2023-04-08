By Drew Youmans

The Phantom of the Opera is having its final curtain call at the Majestic Theatre on April 16th of this year. Despite creating an estimated 6,500 jobs and grossing $1.3 billion in sales, the impact of the COVID-19 pandemic was too much for even such a revered play and part of Broadway history.

For many Broadway fans, tourists from around the globe, and members of the City’s arts scene, Phantom has been a part of their personal lives since it opened in 1988. Marriage proposals happen regularly during the number, “All I Ask of You.” And just imagine what it will be like for the show’s electrician Alan Lampel, who’s seen roughly 13,000 of its 13,981 performances, once it has closed.

Co-Founder Garry Ianco, with Andrew Lloyd Webber. Photo credit: Drew Youmans

Inspired by the challenges of life in the theater, several members from the production have created a new organization comprised of entrepreneurial musicians and actors who would like to continue to create art…on their terms. WestView News is thrilled to introduce you to Terpsikord.

Terpsikord: A New Performing Arts Organization

Founded in 2022 by conductor Carmine Aufiero and violinist Garry Ianco (concertmaster of the Phantom tour for many years), Terpsikord is based in Greenwich Village. It was established, in part, in response to the impact that COVID-19 and the ensuing lockdown had on the performing arts—they were the first industry to be closed and the last to reopen. Added to that, the impending closing of “Phantom of the Opera” on April 18th further solidified the founder’s commitment to creating opportunities for performers in new way.

Director of Marketing Raquel Suarez Green, with Renee Fleming and David Lai.

Photo credit: Drew Youmans

The connections between Broadway and members of Terpsikord are numerous. The Director of Marketing for Terpsikord is Raquel Suarez Groen (cast as Carlotta in Phantom since 2017), and their violinist and Director of Development is Drew Martin Youmans, the great-great nephew of Vincent Youmans, composer of “Tea for Two”. Many of the core musicians at Terpsikord are regular subs on Broadway or play with older orchestral organizations in Manhattan such as The Metropolitan Opera Orchestra and the New York Philharmonic.

New York has long needed a platform for star singers and instrumentalists who are between steady gigs and Terpsikord aims to hit these notes. To achieve that, it is expanding its horizons and taking a detour from competing with other orchestra startups by embracing a flexible ensemble size and a vast repertoire of genres, ranging from Baroque music to works by living classical music composers and Broadway show tunes. Terpsikord’s approach is to shake up the status quo in young arts organizations.

Phantom stars bow during 2021 reopening. Photo credit: Drew Youmans

Terpsikord’s Offerings

The organization’s first educational program is a masterclass conducted by the longtime concertmaster of the Broadway production of “The Phantom of the Opera”, Joyce Hammann. This masterclass will focus on orchestral leadership and ensemble playing for a cohort of young professional violinists. It is being held on May 13, from 2:00 pm to 5:00 pm at Saint John’s in the Village, 224 Waverly Place. There are a limited number of tickets available for audience members to purchase at Terpsikord.com.

Terpsikord is also taking a different tact than most young arts organizations in its fundraising efforts.

After their May 13th masterclass, Terpsikord will be presenting a second masterclass on May 20th for young composers and conductors with Tom Cipullo, composer of “Glory Denied”. This will also be held at St. John’s in the Village, this time beginning at 11 a.m.

On May 17th at 7:00 p.m, Terpsikord will be presenting a salon style performance featuring young professional singers and future Broadway starlets at Don’t Tell Mama (343 W 46th St.) There is a $20 door fee, and a two drink minimum at this venue.

Terpsikord has several “for-hire” opportunities for the public to get involved with the trajectory of this organization, including multi-sensory food/drink/music/dance experiences, private concerts, and curated special events.

In July, Terpsikord will be hosting a gala (date and location forthcoming) to auction off a variety of musical services, signed memorabilia from Broadway shows, and other pieces of arts culture.

Terpsikord’s 2023 fundraising season culminates on August 2nd at 7:30 p.m, with a performance titled “Crossroads” scheduled at the Peter Jay Sharp Theatre at Symphony Space uptown. Star singers from Broadway and The Metropolitan Opera will be accompanied by a string orchestra, presenting a program of songs from Broadway, orchestral overtures, and the world premiere of a new clarinet concerto.

For more information on Terpsikord’s full range of activities and personnel, and to subscribe to their mailing list to stay up to date on new events check out Terpsikord.com.