Maggie B spoke slowly and carefully like a ceremonial March across Buckingham palace grounds.

You listened and delighted in her imperial speech. She quietly savored life and slowly drank it in like her afternoon cocktail at the Left Bank. I will miss her voice, I will miss her words and I will miss her presence but I will savor her memory

George

(1) Left Bank Restaurant bar with Maggie’s photos on close pins from her personal collrction.

(2) Still life booklet

(3) WestVewNews page

(4) Micheline Gauline is one of the owners left & Danielle Avvento is general managers of the Left Bank Restaurant.

(5) Eileen Stukane is the Speaker on right

(6) Keith Michael is the Speaker on left