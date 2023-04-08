Elizabeth Street Garden or Gramercy Park South?

By Alec Pruchnicki, MD

Supporters of the Elizabeth Street Garden who are willing to block construction of needed housing on part of that site have conducted a wide-ranging media, political, and legal campaign to get their way. If you look through all the statements they have made and wade through their websites carefully, you will see a proposal which, as far as I know, is unprecedented in New York City, to take this city owned-land and privatize it with something called a conservation land trust.

The present Elizabeth Street garden is accessible to the community now, but what will happen after privatization? Photo credit: Alec Pruchnicki.

If you go to elizabethstreetgarden.com (but not elizabethstreetgarden.org) and click on About Our Future Plans you will see a description of what a conservation land trust is. It will be non-profit but will “own” the property, possibly on a long-term lease with the city, or maybe even permanent with ownership. This proposal is outrageous. Many parks around the city, such as Washington Square Park, Central Park, Hudson River Park, and the Highline, have conservancies or friends groups that support the parks and supplement city services. None of these “own” the parks they support. And they are also all identified as “.org” and not “.com.”

But if the land trust is non-profit and run by public-minded individuals for the benefit of the surrounding area, wouldn’t that help the community? Not necessarily. In 1964, during our senior year economics class at The Bronx High School of Science, Dr. Silver explained to us how a non-profit business can make more money for you than a tax-paying business. You make sure that the board of directors, who are supposed to oversee the organization, are relatives, supporters, and friends who will pretty much give you the salary and benefits you want. Will the leader or leaders of the privatized Elizabeth Street Garden actually do this? I don’t know. But, I do know that they will be able to do it. On the elizabethstreetgarden.com website, under Rentals, you can already apply to conduct video and photo shoots, weddings, and private events. As the garden has to raise money for maintenance or the ambitious expansion plans they talk about at both their websites, this provides a reason, or maybe an excuse, for more private events and maybe even some type of membership or entrance fees.

The lovely, private, exclusive Gramercy Park—available to the fortunate local residents who are wealthy enough to access it. Photo credit: Alec Pruchnicki.

This brings us to Gramercy Park. This beautiful park in the Gramercy neighborhood is privately owned. Local buildings and organizations pay fees for membership, and keys are provided to individuals who are lucky enough, and wealthy enough, to live there. It is not open to the general public. Why, in time and with a pliable board of directors, couldn’t a conservation land trust start to impose private fees and benefits.

As Little Italy gradually gentrifies, there will be another similarity between Gramercy Park and a possible future Elizabeth Street Garden. Presently, both parks have clientele who are overwhelming white, with some Asian representation, and little African-American and Hispanic involvement. This was true on Elizabeth Street (see Westview News, August 2017, “Kill the Zombie Park Already III: The Hidden Problem”) and it is true in the neighborhood surrounding Gramercy Park (see the Wikipedia article on Gramercy Park and look under Demographics).

The people who run or support the present garden are honorable people in spite of opposing desperately needed housing, but what happens when you grant absolute power? According to Lord Acton years ago, “absolute power corrupts absolutely.” And what about future guardians of the garden? Once public property is privatized it will be very difficult to return it to public ownership. When you give people control, then they have control; don’t expect them to use it only in beneficial ways.

Build housing on Elizabeth Street already.