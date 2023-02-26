Are NYC Schools and Playgrounds Being Overdosed with WiFi?

-By: Les Jamieson

An abundance of independent research exists on how children have heightened vulnerability to electromagnetic frequencies due to their smaller body mass. Yet every day we see children from toddlers to teen years still in growth stage with cell phones and various WiFi gadgetry. Parents can take an active role in limiting their childrens’ exposure. However, currently there are wireless antennas installed next to schools and playgrounds throughout New York City. This will only increase with the plans to erect 4,000 5G Jumbo Poles as part of a massive marketing effort that will add to the already excessive levels of radio frequency (RF) we’re exposed to from 13,600 pole-mounted antennas. We’ve also seen a proliferation of rooftop antennas on each corner of apartment buildings and large commercial structures. The building owners are raking in extra revenues on top of their rental income. The RF transmissions from all of these antennas is cumulative.

Pole-mounted 5G and small cell antennas at PS 506, corner of

4th Avenue & 60th Street, Brooklyn, NY. Photo credit: Les Jamieson



What do parents need to know right now? Here is a synopsis from manhattanneighbors.org/protect-ing-the-children/.

FOR PARENTS TO KNOW

1. We are fundamentally electromagnetic entities.

2. Man-made frequencies from wireless devices and cell phones are biologically disruptive Radiofrequency Radiation (RF).

3. FCC exposure guidelines ignore a large body of science showing risk from this radiation and the guidelines are not protective as they only protect from one form of risk — the heating effects.

4. There are greater risks — and unknown EMF risks — to children, whose brains absorb more RF.

5. RF emitted by cell phones cause brain tumors and other cancers.

6. WHO’s International Agency for Research on Cancer (IARC) classified the radiation as a group 2B “Possible Carcinogen” in 2011, and there is now evidence to upgrade this to “Carcinogen”.

7. RF impairs fertility.

8. RF causes damage to DNA, impacting our health today and that of future generations.

9. RF is a biological stressor.

10. RF interferes with the Autonomic Nervous System (ANS) that regulates the heart and balance in the body.

11. RF overexposure symptoms, as are being experienced in many schools today with WiFi, indicate dysfunction of the autonomic nervous system.

12. These symptoms can include headaches, dizziness, nausea, pressure in the head, feeling faint, chest pressure, difficulty concentrating, irritability, weakness, fatigue, an irregular heart beat, etc.

13. Children are beginning to show signs of dementia, where they cannot remember basic things, a phenomenon being called “Digital Dementia”.

14. RF increases endorphins and is ad- dicting. Children do not have the understanding and discipline to pull away, and parents need to regulate use of any RF-emitting technologies.

15. Exposure guidelines are based on average exposures yet the body responds to peaks, not to averages. In schools with WiFi, children can be exposed to peak pulsing way above the safety guidelines recommended by independent scientists for a significant portion of the day, with the worst symptoms commonly happening during those peak times.

16. Schools use industrial grade WiFi that is significantly more powerful than home WiFi, and designed to go through cement walls, brick and to travel into outside areas of the school. Newer systems use potentially more dangerous directional radiation patterns in addition to the higher power.

17. RF in a school bus, car or train exacer- bates the RF exposures due to the radiation reflecting off the metal vehicle.

18. Children with metal braces are especially prone to symptoms from RF.

19. Fetuses exposed to RF in utero have more relational and social problems later when in school.

20. Radiofrequency Radiation (RF) has no place around children. Over two-dozen foreign countries are taking steps to protect children from RF, including removing WiFi from schools and libraries, preventing advertising to children, and turning off cell towers.

21. There are numerous aspects of risks from tech overuse outlined at a recent Commonwealth Club program on EMF and Children. These include 1) Reward/addiction pathways; 2) Intense sensory stimulation; 3) Bright & Blue-toned light; 4) Media Multitasking; 5) Interactivity & Rapid Pace; and 6) Electromagnetic Radiation.

● All computer equipment and internet connections should be hardwired with a cord,

Recommendations:

and wireless functionality disabled.

● Schools should establish pristine learning environments without electrosmog that impairs cognitive function and learning.

● Mobile phones and RF-emitting devices should be restricted to emergency use only, and especially in the case of children whose brain development is being impacted.

Commentary: Over exposure to RF is ev- ery bit as serious as exposure to air pollution, contaminated water, micro plastics, and “forever chemicals”. Safety to our health and privacy should be of foremost importance, not the profits of telecom and cell phone companies. If schools and playgrounds in your neighborhood have wireless antennas, get informed and get active. Educate your school board and local policy makers. Once people develop electrosensitivity and experience symptoms such as headaches, fatigue, neurological problems, cardiovascular problems, weakened immune system, and more, it is extremely difficult, if not impossible, to return to normal. Pre-emptive measures are needed now to enable children to live in an environment free from harmful levels of RF. The next generation has enough challenges without having to deal with RF in the form of pulsed microwave radiation being emitted from wireless antennas in our midst. The world needs them in optimum health so they can create a better future.