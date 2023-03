9/11 Memorial Bus opens its doors to visitors to honor victims’ families and loved ones. Who take comfort in the messages and knowing the tiles live on safely tucked away in the Big Blue Bird Bus that marks the spot where we watched it happen. We remember You. Photo credit Dusty Berke

Help Bring The 9/11 Tiles For America Memorial Bus Back Home To The Heart Of The Village

If you’d like to help bring the bus back home contact Dusty: godustyb@yahoo.com