Sarah Jessica Parker Opens New Flagship Boutique On Bleecker Street

WestView News February 23, 2023 0 55 sec read

-By Karilyn Prisco

I stopped by for an afternoon  of shoe shopping.

Me holding two of my favorite styles, the “Celine” and the “Duchessa”. Sparkle with a side of sparkle please!
Shoe stylist Inuer helps me pick out the perfect pump. The banquette for try-ons is divine. The boutique’s interior is blanketed with blush pink 1970 inspired decor.
I met Gina who is visiting from Alaska! She just purchased a SJP City Osette handbag. A brand new collaboration between SJP and Strathberry.
Our own George Capsis, publisher of WestView News, stops in to welcome the team to the neighborhood and sample smells from the SJP perfume collection.
Shoe style “Promise”, designed for the popular HBO Max series And Just Like That can be found at the NYC flagship boutique a long with other hand-selected styles, all made in Italy.
Carried over from the first flagship location on West 54th Street, the iconic lucite shoe fixture, created by NYC manufacturer Plexi-Craft, stands in the shop’s most southern window
Neighborhood friends and designers stopped by 385 Bleecker Street to celebrate the store’s opening. Sarah Jessica Parker, Cynthia Rowley and Andy Cohen pictured above. Photo credit: SP by Sarah Jessica Parker

Images courtesy © A Dope Artist. Unless otherwise credited

