Elizabeth Alston “Liza” Kluttz 

Liza Kluttz was born in the wee hours on August 9, 2022 at Weil Cornell Hospital on the Upper East Side, measuring 9 lbs, 1 oz and 21 inches (the 99th percentile!). Liza came home with her parents, Alixe and Nat Kluttz, to their Bleecker Street home and has been loving life in the West Village ever since. Her big puppy sister, Perry, has been showing Liza around the neighborhood, particularly the shops along Bleecker, including daily visits to her favorite ladies at the Diptyque store for a dog treat. Some of Liza’s favorite activities include Saturday strolls to the Farmer’s Market at Abingdon Square, brunch at the Little Owl, dinner at Joseph Leonard, frozen margs at Cowgirl, and weekend trips to Leroy Dog Park on the West Side Highway. Liza is a proud West Village resident and her parents are readers and lovers of the WestView News. Welcome, Liza!

 

Liza was all smiles for her 1-month photos. Photo by Lacy Kiernan Carroll.


