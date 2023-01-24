-By Gabriela Beavers and Teddy Capsis

We are back for this month’s edition of The Right Pick, and lucky for our readers, we are going to reveal the best wine bars, speakeasys, and dives that serve as the ultimate night cap after a fabulous meal.

Good Crowd:

Like to dance? Swing by The Happiest Hour for disco balls, flashing lights, and electric energy. Expect a packed crowd, but don’t let that deter you from getting in line. Equally as buzzing minus the disco, Wilfie & Nell is your next weeknight spot that is normally too crowded on the weekends, but perfect for a romantic and rustic evening. We blame TikTok for revealing that Wilfie is where you go to meet cute boys. Another classic which happens to be the second oldest bar in NYC is White Horse Tavern. With outdoor seating and multiple rooms for mingling, White Horse’s historic charm make it a classic spot for a night cap. Be sure to check out the beautiful outdoor decor!

Wine Down:

No other word than peaceful encapsulates Stafili Wine Cafe located at the residential intersection of Greenwich and 12th. Offering a vast selection of Greek wine and hors d’oeuvres, stop by Stafili to grab a $7 glass during their daily happy hour from 3-7pm. A bit pricier but just as charming, Sogno Toscano Market and Wine Bar’s beautiful winter decorations, gourmet offerings, and blind wine tastings make for a quaint yet glamorous evening on Perry Street. On the contrary, Entwine’s unassuming entrance and quirky decor welcome visitors into a hidden gem with sophisticated cocktails, Sunday jazz nights, and remarkable winter cocktails. Transitioning to an eclectic and vibrant neighborhood spot, Temperance Wine Bar, has a vast wine list topping 100+ options and an immense outdoor patio for those willing to brave the chillier weather.

Dive:

In the West Village, there are few bars like WXOU Radio. Radio Bar, as it’s more commonly known, is an intimate shotgun style bar, where the patrons run the jukebox. For those looking to escape the race that is New York City, the worn leather booths of Radio Bar are their refuge. On the topic of refuges, located on the corner of Bleecker and Jones, Blind Tiger is the West Side’s hideout for serious beer drinkers. Sporting a list of rotating taps and cans, this cozy corner bar offers a selection of beers to match any palate. While the unique beer selection makes this bar a destination, its original 19th century hearth and genuine crowd ensure you’ll find yourself indulging in more than just one.

Upscale & Swanky:

While we know we’ve mentioned Employees Only before, the prohibition-style speakeasy serves flawlessly executed cocktails with a diversity of flavors and is a must-go for anyone who is looking to making a lasting impression. Similar to the swanky vibes of Employees Only, Orient Express’ dimly lit bar and friendly bartenders make it an intimate choice for a cozy yet luxurious evening unwinding in a vintage railway car. Now that you’ve traveled back in time, why not take a quick stroll over to Analogue for peach-infused bourbon and live jazz? Not only do they have a fantastic happy hour deal during the week, but this cocktail bar also feels as though you’re crashing your rich Uncle’s private den.

Gameday Hotspot:

While we’ve addressed the likes of Employees Only where one hopes to make an impression, and WXOU, where you might find yourself retiring to after a long day, we’ve yet to highlight arguably the two most important bars for your rotation. Village Tavern and Bayard’s Ale House are the spots where you go to feel the energy of an NFL Sunday or College Football Saturday. Specifically, Village Tavern is where you find yourself locked arms with a complete stranger, praying for a common outcome in a random game. It’s a place where the energy in the room can level-set everyone’s knowledge of the events playing out on the many screens. If you’re finding yourself famished and in need of some pub grub, Bayard’s Ale House ensures that you won’t miss a minute of the big game while satisfying your tastebuds.