REAL ESTATE SURVEY: NEIGHBORHOOD ANTENNAS —DO THEY IMPACT BUYERS INTEREST?

Excerpted from: https://manhattanneighbors.org/real-estate-survey-results-neighborhood-cell-towers-antennas-do-they-impact-a-propertys-desirability/

Given the growing proliferation of electromagnetic fields, in our homes, offices, schools and public places, as well as media coverage on the topic and mushrooming activism, many people, and especially real estate brokers, investors and lawyers, want to keep an eye on the public’s level of awareness about the risks. They are concerned for what liabilities might exist for brokers, building owners, building management companies, schools and coop and condo Boards. Will parties be able to find a safe harbor under the woefully inadequate FCC Radiofrequency guidelines, which only address thermal (or heating) effects of the radiation, not biological effects occurring from other aspects of exposure, such as the peaks and pulsing, the duration of exposure, and the cumulative effects? Or will those who knowingly allow radiating antennas be at risk?

A survey was conducted by the National Institute for Science, Law and Public Policy in June 2014 called: “Neighborhood Cell Towers & Antennas—Do They Impact a Property’s Desirability?” The survey was completed by 1,000 respondents. It circulated online through email and social networking sites, in both the U.S. and abroad, and sought to determine if nearby cell towers and antennas, or wireless antennas placed on top of or on the side of a building, would impact a home buyer’s or renter’s interest in a real estate property. (The survey did not ask about antennas in elevator shafts, as it was not known at that time that this was occurring).

The overwhelming majority of respondents (94%) reported that cell towers and antennas in a neighborhood or on a building would impact interest in a property and the price they would be willing to pay for it. And 79% said under no circumstances would they ever purchase or rent a property within a few blocks of a cell tower or antenna.

94% said a nearby cell tower or group of antennas would negatively impact interest in a property or the price they would be willing to pay for it.

94% said a cell tower or group of antennas on top of, or attached to, an apartment building would negatively impact interest in the apartment building or the price they would be willing to pay for it.

95% said they would opt to buy or rent a property that had zero antennas on the building over a comparable property that had several antennas on the building.

79% said under no circumstances would they ever purchase or rent a property within a few blocks of a cell tower or antennas.

88% said that under no circumstances would they ever purchase or rent a property with a cell tower or group of antennas on top of, or attached to, the apartment building.

89% said they were generally concerned about the increasing number of cell towers and antennas in their residential neighborhood.

The National Institute for Science, Law and Public Policy (NISLAPP) was curious if respondents had previous experience with physical or cognitive effects of wireless radiation, or if their concern about neighborhood antennas was unrelated to personal experience with the radiation. Of the 1,000 respondents, 57% had previously experienced cognitive effects from radiation emitted by a cell phone, wireless router, portable phone, utility smart meter, or neighborhood antenna or cell tower, and 43% had not experienced cognitive effects. 63% of respondents had previously experienced physical effects from these devices or neighborhood towers and antennas and 37% had not experienced physical effects.

COMMENTARY: As awareness of the hazards of EMF exposure continue to increase, combined with the negative visual impact on the esthetics of our neighborhoods, property owners have already experienced a loss in values throughout the country. Owners of New York City properties will undoubtedly want to take measures to avoid loss in value. Also, as more and more installations of 5G antennas are placed throughout the city, including the 4,000 5G Jumbo Poles that are being planned for, symptoms of electrosensivity can be expected to increase. These symptoms include: insomnia, fatigue, headaches, tinnitus, cardiovascular issues, neurological pain, to name a few. You can learn much more at www.manhattanneighbors.org and www.newyorkers4wiredtech.com.