Nina Chanel Abney Presents NYC LOVE,A New Mural For The High Line

Abney’s Joyous New Commission Celebrates the Excitement of New York City in her Recreations of its Classic Iconography

Photo by Timothy Schenck. Courtesy of the High Line.

New York, NY (November 17, 2022)— A new mural by artist Nina Chanel Abney titled NYC LOVE is newly on view on the High Line this week. NYC LOVE is a celebration of New York City via its iconography, and is located on one of the city’s most popular destinations for tourists and locals alike. The mural is on view for a year, from November 2022 though Fall 2023, on the High Line at 22nd Street. For the High Line, Abney realizes NYC LOVE, a new mural that celebrates the feeling of first arriving in New York City. Featuring the many icons of New York — pizza slices and the Statue of Liberty, plenty of pigeons, and one Big Apple — Ab-ney’s mural rides the subway, floats along the waterfront, and takes in all the city has to offer. NYC LOVE graces the High Line, an icon in itself that welcomes millions of New Yorkers and visitors alike to enjoy the many offerings of the bustling metropolis. NYC LOVE is representative of Abney’s first years as a student and tourist in New York City — an ode to the feeling of new-ness and unfamiliarity that breeds excitement and possibility. When the artist moved to New York in 2005, she would meander through the city streets from Chelsea to Times Square, seduced by the hustle and bustle, bright lights, and the idea of a sleepless city. All of the “touristy” icons that most lifetime and long-time New Yorkers take for granted were gratifying and glossy to Abney, a self-described Mid-western suburbanite. NYC LOVE recreates the joy of first experiencing those stimulat-ing sights, sounds, and flavors in Abney’s signature bright colors and geometric forms. Nina Chanel Abney creates paintings, prints, and large-scale mural installations that reflect the frenzied pace of contemporary life. In a single painting she may merge influences from news and politics, celebrity culture and gossip blogs, social media, art history, and popular television shows, all gathered together to express the overabundance of contemporary culture. Layering spray paint and acrylic paint, Abney com-poses scenes of everyday life with graphic, angular figures posed against bright, geo-metric backgrounds. In one of her recent series of works, Abney sets out to realize a rural Black queer utopia, inspired by the time she spent escaping New York City during the pandemic.

ABOUT THE ARTIST Nina Chanel Abney (b. 1982, Chicago, Illinois) lives and works in New York, New York. Abney has had solo presenta-tions at Lincoln Center for the Perform-ing Arts, New York, New York, (2022); ICA Miami, Florida (2022); The Con-temporary Dayton, Ohio (2021); Institute of Contemporary Art, Boston, Massachu-setts (2020); Norton Museum of Art, West Palm Beach, Florida (2019); and Palais de Tokyo, Paris, France (2018). Her work has been exhibited in group exhibitions including Men of Change: Power. Triumph. Truth., National Underground Railroad Freedom Center, Cincinnati, Ohio (2019), traveling to Washington State History Museum, Tacoma, Washington (2019–2020); California African American Museum, Los Angeles, Cali-fornia (2020); and The Thomas Gilcrease Institute of American History and Art, Tulsa, Oklahoma (2020–2021); 30 Amer-icans, Barnes Foundation, Philadelphia, Pennsylvania (2019–2020), and the 12th Gwangju Biennale, South Korea (2018).

ABOUT HIGH LINE ART Founded in 2009, High Line Art com-missions and produces a wide array of art-work, including site-specific commissions, exhibitions, performances, video pro-grams, and a series of billboard interventions. Led by Cecilia Alemani, the Donald R. Mullen, Jr. Director & Chief Curator of High Line Art, and presented by the High Line, the art program invites artists to think of creative ways to engage with the unique architecture, history, and design of the park, and to foster a produc-tive dialogue with the surrounding neighborhood and urban landscape. For more information about High Line Art, please visit thehighline.org/art. thehighline.org/art.

ABOUT THE HIGH LINE The High Line is both a nonprofit organization and a public park on the West Side of Manhattan. Through our work with communities on and off the High Line, we’re devoted to reimagining public spaces to create connected, healthy neighborhoods and cities. Built on a historic, elevated rail line, the High Line was always intended to be more than a park. You can walk through gardens, view art, experience a perfor-mance, enjoy food and beverage, or con-nect with friends and neighbors — all while enjoying a unique perspective of New York City. Nearly 100% of our annual budget comes through donations. The High Line is owned by the City of New York and we operate under a license agreement with NYC Parks. For more information, visit thehighline. org and follow us on Facebook, Twitter, Instagram.

SUPPORT Lead support for High Line Art comes from Amanda and Don Mullen. Major support for High Line Art is provided by Shelley Fox Aarons and Philip E. Aarons, The Brown Foundation, Inc., and Charina Endowment Fund. Project support for High Line Art is provided by Charlotte Feng Ford, Scintilla Foundation, The Andy Warhol Foundation for the Visual Arts, and Vivian and James Zelter. High Line Art is supported, in part, with public funds from the New York State Council on the Arts with the support of Governor Kathy Hochul and the New York State Legislature, and from the New York City Department of Cultural Affairs in part-nership with the New York City Council. Nina Chanel Abney, NYC LOVE, is made possible, in part, by an in-kind donation from Morgenstern Capital and Canvas Property Group. Additional in-kind support is provided by Overall Murals.

