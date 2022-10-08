Sign The Petition The Friends Of St. Vincent’s

-By Roger Paradiso

When someone has a stroke or a heart attack, every second in between the incident and the hospital is critical to saving that person’s life. When moments like this happen (which they do every day) is an opportunity for local government to make sure everyone has a fair chance, and easy access to a nearby hospital.

It is unfair to ask entire neighborhoods to carry extra risk in having to commute farther than others in the event of a medical emergency.

For this reason, we urge you to sign this petition to bring back a first-class medical facility to the West Village and the Lower Westside—Including Chelsea, Parts of Tribeca, Chinatown, and Soho.

We Ask the Governor, State of New York, and Mayor, City of New York, to build a new St. Vincent’s Hospital.

Our neighborhoods are woefully underserved in our medical needs. We have less than one hospital bed per 50,000 people, and the nearest hospitals are too far away to effectively save anyone in critical condition. This presents an immediate danger to our combined communities. It is time to bring back what we have lost. We demand the building of a new St. Vincent’s Hospital for the 382,654 estimated residents of downtown NYC.

Please support the Friends of St. Vincents by signing the petition at the link below:

https://www.change.org/p/bring-back-st-vincent-s-hospital