Northwell to provide student internships at New York City Schools

As part of New York City public schools’ Student Pathways Initiative, Northwell Health will host up to 150 internships for 12th graders, supporting student instruction in career-connected learning.

NEW HYDE PARK, NY – Northwell Health today announced its commitment to serve as the first Student Pathways anchor employer partner for New York City Schools, providing up to 150 internships to 12th graders this school year. Northwell will also advise and help ensure the program’s curriculum meets employer standards while employees participate in student-learning days at four high schools to give students meaningful, career-connected learning from health care professionals.

As an anchor employer partner, Northwell will host up to 150 internships for 12th graders, increase student exposure to the health care industry, provide opportunities for students to explore career experiences and participate in career-connected learning days to directly support student instruction in four high schools: Hillcrest High School, the Urban Assembly School for Emergency Management, the High School for Health Professions and Human Services and the International High School for Health Sciences. Northwell is also committed to providing opportunities for teachers to gain hands-on learning experiences in the health care industry to inform their teaching and ensure their curriculum is relevant and engaging.

“I am so thrilled to return to my alma mater, Hillcrest High School, for this special announcement,” said David C. Banks, chancellor, New York City Schools. “I consider it part of my responsibility, and my reward, as an educator to set students up for success beyond the four walls of the classroom. And we want businesses and the private sector across this city to join us by investing in the tremendous talent we have in our city’s schools and helping to prepare them for and connect them to the opportunities of the future.”

This commitment is the first for FutureReadyNYC, which will grow career-connected learning and allows students to get early college credit, real-world skills and paid work experiences in high-growth fields like health care, technology and education. FutureReadyNYC, a part of the Student Pathways Initiative, is focused on putting each student on a path to a rewarding, engaging career, as well as financial independence and long-term economic security – the North Stars of the administration.

“When we support education, we improve public health, life expectancy and promote health equity. It is our belief that every student should be able to achieve their educational and career goals,” said Michael Dowling, Northwell’s president and CEO. “As the largest health care provider in New York, Northwell is committed to working with local schools, community-based organizations and businesses to provide pathways to employment after graduation for young people who will become our future leaders and catalysts for change. We owe this to our children.”

On any given week, there are more than 275,000 job postings in New York City. Employers can’t fill their jobs fast enough and yet nearly one in eight young New Yorkers are neither in school, nor are they working. Only about one in three NYC public school students attain a college degree six years after they leave high school. The aim of the Student Pathways Initiative is to work with employer partners to connect students to high-growth careers, with a goal of ensuring every single New York City public school student will graduate with work experience and an early college credit or a credential that sets them up for economically secure futures.

“Northwell’s mission is providing care to the communities we serve and we have a keen focus on education and youth,” said Debbie Salas-Lopez, MD, Northwell’s senior vice president of community and population health. “We are proud to support this program as we believe an investment in our future leaders is an investment in the overall health and wellness of our communities.”

Interested health care and high growth employers are encouraged to help shape this initiative and the future by supporting one of our FutureReadyNYC pilot schools this school year. The New York City Public Schools will work with employers to increase student exposure to their industry, provide opportunities for students to explore career experiences, or create internships for our students. Interested employers can find out more by contacting FutureReadyNYC@schools.nyc.gov.

“There is an urgent need to better prepare students with tangible career skills and corporate connections. As school leaders, we understand and recognize this necessary paradigm shift towards not just college readiness, but also career readiness,” said Scott Milczewski, principal, Hillcrest High School. “We welcome and celebrate amazing business partnerships such as the one just forged with Northwell Health. We are excited for the future of NYC – FutureReadyNYC.”