Meatpacking as a Designated Arts District

–By Hannah Reimann

An increasing number of tourists and locals come to the Meatpacking area to attend events and exhibits at The Whitney Museum and Little Island. Free concerts and numerous cultural events abound these days. The area’s character is changing as the meatpackers depart.

Couture shops like Hermès and Helmut Lang are paying enormous rents to attract these sophisticated people who love live music, art and fashion. Artists who have studios in the Chelsea and the Village are concerned that they may be pushed out by higher rents. Most artists cannot afford any studio space in the area. In addition to the free concerts on Little Island that people enjoy now, they would also like indoor music events for the winter months and for the city to provide free or reduced-rent spaces where artists can work and exhibit their art. The Meatpacking area has many empty commercial spaces now including well-lit storefronts, ideal for nurturing local artistic talent.

I reached out to the following individuals to get statements and a pulse from our community in order to create city support for an arts district in the Meatpacking area.

Anita Durst, Co-founder and Artistic Director of ChaShaMa,, an award-winning arts and real estate advocacy organization for 27 years that provides temporary free spaces for artists in NYC

“If the presence of artist spaces can stimulate enough economic growth to increase property values in a specific area, I believe landlords would be willing to explore the idea. I see more real estate developers taking an active interest in the art world, so I believe it’s possible.”

Adam Weinberg, Alice Pratt Brown Director, The Whitney Museum

““The Whitney is proud to be part of the rich and vibrant cultural community thriving downtown. Projects such as the rotating outdoor art installation on the facade of 95 Horatio Street, the Day’’s End installation by David Hammons at Gansevoort Peninsula in Hudson River Park, our annual Pride celebration, and the transformation of Roy Lichtenstein’’s studio into a new permanent home of our Independent Study Program all welcome neighbors, art, artists, and art lovers to engage with what clearly is a unique, must-see, hub for culture. We continue to look forward to what comes next.”

Jeffrey C. LeFrancois, Executive Director, Meatpacking District Management Association “Arts and Culture are already at home in the Meatpacking District and the neighborhood plays a role in the development of art happenings and trends being set in and around the city, be it on a canvas or a runway. It makes sense to have the conversation [about the Meatpacking area becoming an arts district]. I can’’t speak for property owners, but many in the area believe that art is critical to the success of any neighborhood.”

Zach Weinstein, Village resident and Meatpacking community activist, filmmaker of the upcoming documentary, Coronavirus Diary NYC, co-organizer of Save Gansevoort, and co-chair of The Greenwich Village Community Task Force” “A Gansevoort Market Arts District could be an interesting idea, but the devil is in the details. How do you insure that such a district actually helps struggling artists and doesn’’t become just another corporate branding project?””

Steve Glazman,Anonymous West Village painter and resident for 25 years

“Potentially great idea. If I could rent studio space for $200 per month to start, sharing a space with other painters, it would be ideal. Then, in a few years, I would have the means to get a bigger studio. Right now I may have to go far away for a studio. I may have to goto to Jersey or something like that. I’d rather be here, walk to Meatpacking to a studio, to the museums, to galleries, and to have as much as possible in my world here, a world of me and a world of art, rather than having to go away from the world of art to work.”

This article was inspired by Roberto Monticello, Meatpacking activist and filmmaker, who has lived in the area for 48 years. According to Monticello, in 1996-97 there was a movement to rezone the Meatpacking district to allow the construction of high-rise buildings and a plan to erect 11 towers there. Community Board 2 wanted tothe prevent this from happening. Many of the Board members were in their 80s and 90s then and they asked him for his help. He was an energetic attendee of CB2 meetings, as well as an activist at that time. The Horatio Street Association gave him a petition that he delivered to Mayor Bloomberg which pressed the Mayor to limit the height of any new construction. The city decided to give landmark status to Meatpacking so that the buildings east of Washington Street in the area could not be more than six stories high.

An extended version of this article can be found online.