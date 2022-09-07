A View from the Kitchen

By Isa Covo

What times are we are living in! It is one thing after another.

It was the election of Donald J. Trump, because like with the Richard M. Nixon presidency, many voters who would have given a majority to a different candidate stubbornly refused to vote, even as they were not necessarily in favor of the Republican choice.

Then came COVID. In truth Mr. Trump pushed for the rapid development of a vaccine but stubbornly refused to support elementary precautions recommended by the medical authorities such as wearing a mask and observing social distancing. Because of his egotism, he did not feel that there was enough praise for his support of the vaccine development, and so made negative comments regarding it, while he and his family understandably got the vaccine.

It is unfortunate that a part of the population here, and even abroad I am told, refuses ALL vaccines, even those given for years to infants. Poliomyelitis which had been mostly eradicated worldwide, reappeared in our own state of New York. We now have tools to protect us, and we can follow expert medical advice, or not follow advice but rather believe rants on social media from those not qualified to advise us.

Democracy is a Greek word and it was best described by Abraham Lincoln as “… government of the people, by the people, for the people.” We are just now recovering from the disastrous year of 2016, and it is up to you to make a judicious choice when you go to the polls to do your civic duty. Do your research, analyze what the candidates are promising and what they have contributed, and certainly don’t just listen to your gut.

As the summer wanes, luscious fruits abound, and a mixture of two kinds are showcased in this cake of Italian inspiration. The cake is usually made with white peaches but replacing them with yellow ones is fine.

Peach and Raspberry Cake

1 medium peach, ripe but firm

1/2 pint basket of raspberries

1/3 cup sifted unbleached flour

1/4 cup granulated sugar

2 large eggs

2 tablespoons honey

1 tablespoon brandy

1/3 cup heavy cream

1/2 teaspoon baking powder

1/2 teaspoon vanilla

Butter to grease the baking pan

Vanilla ice cream, whipped cream

Instructions

In the large bowl of a mixer, beat together the eggs and the sugar until the mixture becomes pale yellow and thick

In a small bowl add the cream, honey, brandy, and vanilla. Pour the mixture into the egg mixture. Blend well.

Wash the fruit, drain the raspberries well and set them to dry on a kitchen or paper towel. Dry the peach. Set both aside.

Sift together the flour and the baking powder and fold them gently but thoroughly into the egg mixture

Place a rack in the middle of the oven and set the oven temperature to 350°. Butter generously an 8-inch round or square baking pan, preferably glass or ceramic. Pour the batter into the pan and smooth the top.

Cut the peach in half and remove the stone. Cut the peach into thin slices.

Arrange the fruit on the top of the batter. Tap the filled pan gently on the counter to distribute the contents evenly. Bake 20 to 25 minutes until puffy and slightly golden.

Serve with ice cream and/or whipped cream (optional).

Yield: 6 to 8 servings.