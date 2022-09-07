THE EKLUND ǀ GOMES TEAM
Neighborhood

95 Morton Street Gets New Owner

admin 09/07/2022 0 36 sec read

By Brian J. Pape, AIA

Following up on a previous report on the extensive repairs to 95 Morton Street, also known as 617 Washington Street, a former eight-story loft building built for manufacturing and warehousing in the West Village ca.1911, we now report a change of ownership.

Meadow Partners paid Aby Rosen’s RFR Holding $288 million for the 220,000 sf West Village office building, home to Paypal, Venmo, and others. RFR parted with the office building, as per property records in late June. In a Real Deal report by Orion Jones, Rosen described the location as “the best submarket in the city,” which it bought from Brickman Associates for $206 million in 2017—the same year the building was renovated.

More recent repairs of extensive brick repointing and roof deck work are close to wrapping up.

Photo credit: Brian J Pape, AIA.

