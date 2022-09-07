THE EKLUND ǀ GOMES TEAM
450 Washington Gets More Than a Facelift

admin 09/07/2022 0 37 sec read

By Brian J. Pape, AIA

Repent. Rent. Repeat. That was the message emblazoned on the west side of 450 Washington Street, a 12-story residential building at the Hudson River waterfront in Tribeca, between Watts and Desbrosses Streets. The website Trufflestribeca.com was equally prominent on the dark gray façade.

Now, the conversion of the former rental units is well on its way, with exterior work nearing completion, with new larger higher-quality windows, gut remodeling interior improvements, and exterior walls coated with a bright cream-colored limestone plaster.

Related Companies is developing this structure into 176 condominiums designed by Roger Ferris + Partners. Many of the condo units will continue to have balconies, and a roof deck will provide unobstructed views of sunsets and Hudson River Park.

The waterfront continues to upgrade, putting more pressure on other existing properties.

Photo credit: Brian J. Pape, AIA.

