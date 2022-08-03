Culture and Cuisine

By Gabriela Beavers and Teddy Capsis

There is no feeling quite like the crisp air and tranquility of the West Village on an early Saturday morning. As the birds chirp and the sun peeks through the clouds, the impending excitement of a beautiful summer day fills the air. You’ve worked overtime this week, and after a good night’s sleep, you’ve mustered up enough energy to kick off your day with a breakfast date.

This month’s date spotlight is none other than one of our favorite French restaurants in the village, Tartine. Located on West 11th and West Fourth, this quaint bistro seats twelve indoors and is positioned in a sun-drenched corner of the block. Adorned with painted wood paneling, model schooners, and buoys, visitors are greeted by a bright nautical theme as they enter. Nestled along the exterior of the building, six small tables are perfectly positioned for people watching and are conveniently equipped with awnings. One of its best attributes, the BYOB policy, may not be necessary for brunch but is something to keep in mind for your next visit! If you wish to frequent Tartine after the date with a larger party, you will find additional seating under cozy string lights.

Owned and operated by chef Thierry Rochard, Tartine’s brunch cuisine features quintessential breakfast classics paired with the traditional flavors and pairings of French cuisine. To start, we suggest ordering their frothy latte or iced coffee depending on your preference. Upon browsing the menu, there may appear to be dishes that you have never heard of, but these are arguably the best on the menu! Our first selection, eggs Norvegienne, consists of two delicious poached eggs topped with thick-cut gravlax and creamy hollandaise on a toasted English muffin. Similar to an eggs benedict, this dish is decadent and for smoked salmon lovers, the best thing since sliced bread. Their croques-monsieur and madame’s buttery home-baked brioche melds perfectly with the ham and swiss filling and the optional poached egg topping adds a rich touch. If you’re not in the mood for something savory, their apple pancakes are fluffy and light while maintaining a crispy outer shell. With these dishes, one can select crispy roasted potatoes or mixed greens with their light house dressing on the side. To compliment the less daring, Tartine offers breakfast staples like their customizable omelette, BLT, and bacon topped French toast. If you’d like to plus-up your meal, a la carte options like their three-piece sausage and applewood smoked bacon are great for sharing.

After you’re heavily caffeinated and stuffed to the brim, take a stroll along West Fourth and do some window shopping before heading to Hudson and catching the energetic brunch crowd. Important to note, Tartine does not take reservations, but do not let that discourage you. An earlier date time will certainly beat the vibrant crowds exploring the neighborhood on the weekends.

Tartine

Tel: 212-229-2611

253 W 11th St

https://tartine.nyc/

Hours:

Brunch Saturdays & Sundays 11am – 4pm

Lunch Thursdays & Fridays 11:30am – 4pm

Dinner Tuesday – Saturday 5pm – 10:30pm