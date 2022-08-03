Culture and Cuisine

“Strokes of Genius is a new play about the abstract expressionist painters Lee Krasner, Elaine de Kooning, and Helen Frankenthaler, who struggled to be recognized in a patriarchal art world, overshadowed by their famous husbands, Jackson Pollock and Willem de Kooning. Told through their own words, this memory play explores their courage, perseverance, and creative process, as they prepare for the ground-breaking “9th Street Show” in 1951 Greenwich Village. Written and directed by Prasad Paul Duffy, this world premiere plays September 13-18, 2022 at Theater for the New City, 155 First Ave. For more information visit www.dreamupfestival.org