Neighborhood

By Brian Pape

As WestView News reported in January, exterior work has resumed at 76 11th Avenue in Chelsea, between West 17th and 18th Streets, adjacent to the High Line Park. Now, we can report that the Witkoff Group has renamed the 26-story and 36-story mixed-use towers, formerly known as The XI, as One High Line, with new signage around the construction site.

Designed by Bjarke Ingels Group (BIG) with Woods Bagot as architect of record, the 900,000-square-foot complex will yield 236 condominium units, 137 hotel rooms, 85,000 square feet of retail space, and a public plaza, as reported by Michael Young in the July 8th issue of YIMBY. Steve Witkoff purchased the property for $900 million at a foreclosure sale, and partnered with Access Industries and Monroe Capital to complete the stalled project. A model unit is already built out in the project to start sales.

Since our report in January, the west podium base has had its glass curtain wall enclosed, and scaffolding has come down on the west side of the project. Finishing touches aren’t expected until the winter of 2024.