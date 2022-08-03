Articles, Neighborhood

By Arun Swaminath, MD

In a city as diverse as New York, full of people with unique backgrounds, personalities and life experiences, there’s at least one thing we can all agree on: stomach problems are no fun. It’s maybe not as much of a relatable topic as the housing market being a complete nightmare right now—but we have all at one time or another suffered through a stomach bug, indigestion, or a bout of diarrhea.

As a gastroenterologist with over 15 years of experience, it’s my mission in life to help people with all kinds of stomach and intestinal issues—from minor difficulties like heartburn and constipation to serious problems like inflammatory bowel disease and gastric cancers. That’s why I’m extremely excited to announce that as part of Northwell’s ongoing commitment to bring more clinical health services to the West Village, this month, we have opened a brand new, state-of-the-art endoscopy and colonoscopy suite at Lenox Health Greenwich Village (LHGV).

The LHGV Endoscopy Center is set in a 3,000-square-foot space and includes two procedure rooms equipped with the latest technology to conduct a variety of endoscopy and colonoscopy procedures, as well as with patient friendly pre-op and recovery areas. It is situated within the facility’s Surgery Center, which opened last year. With a prominent and diverse team of gastroenterology experts, we are able to provide comprehensive, patient-centered care to all of our patients.

Endoscopies are typically used to investigate symptoms like acid reflux, difficulty swallowing, abdominal pain or bloating, bleeding and inflammation. In addition, they can aid with early detection of esophageal and gastric cancers. Colonoscopies allow doctors to view the entire length of the large intestine to help evaluate unusual growths, inflamed tissue, ulcers, hemorrhoids and abnormal bowel movements. As colon cancer is the third most common cancer in the U.S., colonoscopies are recommended for anyone over the age of 45—and earlier for those with a family history of cancer.

Since LHGV is part of Northwell Health, New York’s largest healthcare provider, after confirming a diagnosis, we are able to provide patients with access to a vast multidisciplinary network of outpatient, inpatient and surgical programs at convenient locations throughout Manhattan and beyond. All of our hospitals, treatment centers and physician practices share electronic medical records to allow for efficient, seamless and integrated care.

On behalf of my team, I want to express how happy we are to move into the neighborhood and serve the West Village community. Remember, if you’re experiencing unusual gastric or digestive symptoms that last more than a few days and don’t resolve with over-the-counter medications—or if you’re due for a colonoscopy—it’s best to see an expert right away, as early diagnosis can significantly improve health outcomes and quality of life. If something doesn’t feel right, there is no need to suffer. Trust your gut—literally—and give us a call.