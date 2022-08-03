Monthly Columns

By Isa Covo

Until recently we had some very pleasant weather for the beginning of summer, then, mid-June, things changed abruptly with global temperatures rising to unprecedented highs, with no sign that cooler days would be coming soon. It is at this exact time that Senator Joe Manchin of West Virginia pulled back from the already scaled back Climate and Tax talks. Treasury Department Secretary Janet Yellen worked for a year to complete a proposal and to rally other countries. Now the whole thing has blown up. Apparently, there are still talks to save some parts of the package, but it will be a much smaller one. President Biden had planned to Build America Back, but politics will not allow him to do that now.

When the whole world applauded efforts to protect the earth against climate change, and Greta Thunberg became a hero, it was thought that most nations would establish some sort of program to fund to protect the planet. I think that with things being what they are now, each of us should make the decision on how we can protect our environment that is deteriorating and has done so for years. We should try to make the necessary changes, so that we and our descendants will be able to live happily ever after.

Ingredients

Roasted Carrots with Ricotta and Spicy Honey

Suitable for a light lunch or a first course

8 medium carrots

Olive oil

Salt and pepper

½ pound whole milk ricotta

½ cup honey (preferably wildflower)

½ – 1 tsp red pepper flakes (depending on level of spiciness desired)

Roasted pumpkin seeds (optional)

Instructions

Peel and trim the carrots, toss with olive oil and salt and pepper, and place on a baking sheet lined with parchment paper. Bake in a 375 degree oven for 40 minutes, turning the carrots after 20 minutes. The carrots should be soft and brown on both sides. If they are not brown, cook for another 5-10 minutes.

Heat the honey in a pot with the red pepper flakes. Halve the carrots and toss with 2/3 of the honey. Spread the ricotta on a plate. Arrange the carrots over the ricotta. Pour the remaining honey on top. Add roasted pumpkin seeds as a garnish if desired.

Serves 2-3 as an appetizer or side dish