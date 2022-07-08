Monthly Columns

By Kambiz Shekdar, Ph.D.

Freddie Mercury, the lead singer of the rock band Queen, died of AIDS. Shortly before his death, Freddie said: “You can do what you want with my music, but don’t make me boring!”

A collaboration of scientists and artists has created a new animated video based on Freddie’s hit song, “I want to break free.” In it, a stickman representing generations of gay men hobbles along with pill-and-chain. The Cure enters, the pill is crushed, and he is set free from AIDS.

The music video is available on YouTube at youtube.com/shorts/I2uWtXzxS6A. I’m looking for a dozen or so volunteers who would like to lend their face to help bring this message to life.

Your face will be superimposed onto the generic rainbow-faced stickman to create a customized video that will also feature your message and hope for the cure. If you’re interested to help generations of gay men break free from AIDS to Freddie’s tune, please email me at kambiz.shekdar@rftca.org.

Rockefeller University alumnus and biotech inventor Kambiz Shekdar, Ph.D., is the president of Research Foundation to Cure AIDS and Science & LGBTQ editor at WestView News. To support RFTCA, go to https://rftca.org