WestView captures theft in action. As WestView photographer Maggie Berkvist steadied her camera to photograph her dining companions in the outdoor shed of the Left Bank restaurant on Greenwich at Perry Street, four motorbikes roared up and demanded of the two white-shirted pedestrians their valuables and then roared off. The photo was given to the police to help trace the frightening thieves who raced away, presumably to their next theft encounter. For more photographs of the recent crime wave, see page 10. Photo by Maggie Berkvist.